Ceará has a 40% chance of receiving above-average rainfall in the next three months, says Funceme – Metro

From February to April, initial months of rainy season, Ceará has a 40% probability of registering rainfall above the historical average for the period and another 40% within the average. There is also a 20% chance of rain below average.

the prognosis climatic was released this Thursday morning (20) by the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme), which classifies rainfall levels for the quarter as follows:

Below normal – accumulated less than 433 millimeters;

Within the normal – 433 millimeters to 587 millimeters;

Above normal – volume exceeds 587.1 millimeters.

The normal climatological average for the period (Feb/Mar/Apr) is 510.1 mm. Already the classification above average is from 587.1mm. The boundary between these two indicators forms the forecast around the average, which can range from 433 mm to 587 mm.

“We can have a year within the normal range. We have a 40% probability of being above average. It could be 10%, 16%, 15%, 20% above average or it could be 50% or 100% above average”, he reinforced. the president of Funceme, Eduardo Sávio.

According to him, the temporal and spatial distribution of rainfall “may be interesting” to Ceará’s reservoirs, but that does not mean that they will have sufficient recharge for supply. “We can have an entirely average winter, and not have a significant contribution.”

Contribution of water resources

The current volume of the 155 reservoirs monitored by the Water Resources Management Company (Cogerh) is 21.5%. Together, they have the capacity to store 18,518.0 billion cubic meters. However, the water level is at 3,9704.0 m³.

Among the dams, only the Battalion Dam, in Crateús, is bleeding, that is, it reached 100% of the capacity volume of 1,638 m³. Another 71 have a level below 30%, such as Carão, in Tamboril (20.25%); Facundo, in Parambu (14.18%) and Escuridão, in Canindé (13.12%).

previous predictions

In the same period last year, the agency’s estimate was that the State had a 50% chance of receiving rains below the historical average, 40% around normality and 10% above average.

In 2020, the outlook for the winter quarter was indicating a probability of 45% above normal rainfall, 35% within normal and 20% below normal.