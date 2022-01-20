Check out 5 essential care to keep a Beetle







Volkswagen Sedan, the Beetle Photo: Disclosure

National Beetle Day is celebrated on January 20, the date that marks the beginning of the model’s manufacture in Brazil. Between 1959 and 1996, more than 3.3 million Volkswagen Beetle units were produced in the country. To celebrate the date and help drivers to conserve this and other classic vehicles, Motul – a French multinational specializing in high-tech lubricants and fluids – has prepared a list of five essential precautions.

1. Make periodic reviews

According to Rafael Recio, Product and Technical Support Manager at Motul Brasil, it is important to carry out periodic inspections to check all vehicle parts and always be aware of noises, which can be indicative of problems, especially in systems such as the engine. and cooling. Components such as the carburetor, the brake system and the tires also demand a lot of attention, as they suffer from accelerated degradation when they are stopped for a long time.

“The classic vehicle tends to run less than the vehicle of daily use, so the revisions must be made according to this condition, normally being ruled by time and not mileage”, he explains. Even when stopped, the fluids must be changed, strictly obeying a maintenance plan, regardless of whether or not the car has reached the mileage limit of that plan.





2. Put the Beetle to run regularly

The engineer points out that no car is built to stand still. Therefore, even a collector car should be placed, regularly and whenever possible, on the streets to keep it running, with the parts lubricated. “In many cases it is convenient to leave the engine running for a while to ensure that the viscosity of the fluids is ideal for them to fulfill their function. It’s a way to avoid damage and take advantage of the moment to be aware of any abnormality of operation before leaving running”, he guides.

3. Redouble attention if the Beetle is stationary

If it stays for a long time at rest or hibernation, the car will need differentiated maintenance and suitable products. For the engine, for example, the lubricating film must have a superior adhesion capacity so that it lasts longer, even if the engine is at rest, without oil circulation. “This care guarantees protection against corrosion and an effective start-up, after the period of inactivity”, he points out.

4. Be careful when washing

To protect the bodywork, the recommendation is to be careful with the pressure of the water jets and with the choice of products used. The use of high pressure washers can displace seals and finishes, in addition to causing seepage. Neutral detergents help to preserve the bodywork and paintwork. After washing and drying the car, it is also recommended to walk for a few kilometers to ensure that the excess water is expelled.





Motul gives conservation tips Photo: Motul / Publicity

5. Store the Beetle in a suitable place

The Motul specialist advises that the car be kept in a place protected from the sun and rain, since the weather phenomena can damage the paintwork. However, it is necessary to be careful with the use of some automotive covers. Over time they can cause damage to the paintwork from rubbing, as well as increasing the chance of excessive moisture buildup. In addition, the garage also needs to receive controlled ventilation, since the presence of moisture can deteriorate sensitive parts of the interior finish, such as leather, velvet, carpets and the body itself.