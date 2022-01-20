check out the 15 changes with the OB32 update

Free Fire receives its first update of 2022 this Wednesday (19), and according to the Garena are about 15 news that arrive at battle royale in the new patch. The map alpine will be added in mode against squad, which will have air drops and more news.

Image: Disclosure / Garena

The training island will also arrive with three levels of difficulty for players to hone their skills. In addition to the new lobby, pet flash, Gold Royale and game mode pet ludo. START listed below the main news announced by the developer, check it out:

  • Airdrop in Contra Squad
  • Contra Squad new season
  • New stats screen in Contra Squad
  • Alpine map in Contra Squad
  • new lobby
  • New option to configure objective collection
  • Training island with three difficulty levels
  • New Gold Royale
  • pet flash
  • Pet Ludo Mode
  • revamped safe
  • Choose lobby music
  • Safe zones shrinking faster
  • More air drops in matches

