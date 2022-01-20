check out the 15 changes with the OB32 update

Free Fire receives its first update of 2022 this Wednesday (19), and according to the Garena are about 15 news that arrive at battle royale in the new patch. The map alpine will be added in mode against squad, which will have air drops and more news.

Image: Disclosure / Garena

The training island will also arrive with three levels of difficulty for players to hone their skills. In addition to the new lobby, pet flash, Gold Royale and game mode pet ludo. START listed below the main news announced by the developer, check it out:

Airdrop in Contra Squad

Contra Squad new season

New stats screen in Contra Squad

Alpine map in Contra Squad

new lobby

New option to configure objective collection

Training island with three difficulty levels

New Gold Royale

pet flash

Pet Ludo Mode

revamped safe

Choose lobby music

Safe zones shrinking faster

More air drops in matches

