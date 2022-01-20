Check out who Tiago Abravanel and Slovenia would vote for on the wall

Eslovênia and Tiago Abravanel talked today about their voting options on “BBB22′ (TV Globo). In a conversation at the academy, participants talked about what they would do if the popcorn and box team could only vote for members of the same group.

“I would have Lucas, who would be my second option, the first was the person who was my double [Jessilane], but it’s impossible not to be moved by the duo, because the girl went to her limit. It’s impossible not to be moved, so I’m very doubtful. I love them both,” Slovenia said.

About his possible choices in the box, Tiago says: “If I told people that I’m less close, it would be Paulo, who I adore, and Brunna, who I like a lot too. I don’t know.”

Previously, the two were talking about Lucas and Barbara’s behavior. “I started to observe how people relate to each other in the house, I see that, although I have a good relationship with Laís, I don’t feel Barbara interacting with everyone. Lucas does too”, said Abravanel.

“I think he’s very smart, very mysterious and I like that, I see mystery and I like to poke,” says Slovenia. The singer adds: “I think it’s one of the most focused here in the game, but if it doesn’t win a leader it may be a vote option”.