check the notes received by the game

The embargo for reviews of Rainbow Six Extraction fell on Wednesday (19), so international media outlets began to publish their respective impressions of the game. However, Ubisoft’s work doesn’t seem to have pleased critics so much after all.

On Metacritic, the PlayStation 5 version of the game has an average of 72 points, based on 24 reviews. Of this number, 14 were considered “positive”, while ten of them are among the “mixed”. Check out all the notes below:

Gamers Heroes: 95

God is a Geek: 90

The Loadout: 90

JeuxActu: 80

IGN Spain: 8 0

Press Star Australia: 80

Areajugones: 80

Noisy Pixel: 80

Wccftech: 79

IGN Italy: 79

Hobby Consoles: 75

Everyeye.it: 75

SpazioGames: 75

WellPlayed: 75

GamesRadar+: 70

Destructoid: 70

Hardcore Gamer: 70

VGC: 6 0

XGN: 60

Trusted Reviews: 60

Attack of the Fanboy: 60

IGN Adrian: 60

ScreenRant: 60

Inverse: 50

Among the most positive reviews of Rainbow Six Extraction, the portal “The Loadout” praised the “tactical, refined and stealthy” gameplay. For the vehicle, “with support and more content, this game can be a milestone for the cooperative genre”.

On the other hand, the most negative reviews speak about the game’s lack of innovation. According to “Inverse”, Ubisoft needed to release the title soon, as “the result is a bunch of ideas that gamers have seen before, all poorly executed”.

Rainbow Six Extraction: is it worth it?

THE MeuPlayStation also had the opportunity to review Ubi’s newest game. Our review praises the variety of Rainbow Six Siege-inspired agents, as well as the fun gameplay. However, it still points to the “silly” plot, to the generic enemies and to the unimpressive scenarios. Read it all here!