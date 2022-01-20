Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2445 contest; prize is R$ 16 million

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2445 contest; prize is R$ 16 million 5 Views

posted on 01/19/2022 19:57 / updated on 01/19/2022 20:47

(credit: reproduction)


(credit: reproduction)

On the night of this Wednesday (1/19), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5758 contests; Lotofácil’s 2426; the 2445 of the Mega-Seine; the 2264 of Lotomania and the 197 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 16.3 million, had the following dozens drawn: 11-25-32-37-47-56.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: reproduction)

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-38-41-52-59.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: reproduction)

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 5.3 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7
Column 2: 1
Column 3: 1
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 8
Column 6: 1
Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: reproduction)

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-06-07-08-09-11-13-19-20-21-22-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: reproduction)

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 571 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-03-04-08-12-16-19-24-38-47-48-52-62-65-66-67-77-82-85-86.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries
lotteries
(photo: reproduction)

Watch the broadcast:

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: reproduction

  • lotteries

    lotteries
    Photo: reproduction

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

see the draw numbers for today’s contest

The Mega-Sena contest 2445 was held today (19), in São Paulo. According to Caixa, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved