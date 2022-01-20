Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2445 contest; prize is R$ 16 million

posted on 01/19/2022 19:57 / updated on 01/19/2022 20:47



On the night of this Wednesday (1/19), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5758 contests; Lotofácil’s 2426; the 2445 of the Mega-Seine; the 2264 of Lotomania and the 197 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 16.3 million, had the following dozens drawn: 11-25-32-37-47-56.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-38-41-52-59.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 5.3 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: 1

Column 3: 1

Column 4: 0

Column 5: 8

Column 6: 1

Column 7: 9

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-06-07-08-09-11-13-19-20-21-22-23-24.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 571 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-03-04-08-12-16-19-24-38-47-48-52-62-65-66-67-77-82-85-86.

