Chinese 5nm and 7nm GPUs could be released later this year

Innosilicon’s Fantasy One graphics card can supposedly deliver the same performance as a GeForce RTX 2070

Several Chinese companies have been investing in recent years in developing national technologies for home computers, now these manufacturers may be close to launching their own models of GPUs. these companies are interested in using TSMC’s 5 or 7 nm node and launch models that can compete in different price segments.

According to information obtained by the DigiTimes, the interest in using the process of TSMC it can be quite difficult for them, because the Taiwanese’s main customers already have preferential access to these company nodes. Companies interested in launching their own plates are innosilicon, Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics and Biren Technology.

Among the board designs presented by these Chinese manufacturers, the one that draws the most attention is the Fantasy One gives innosilicon, which is planned to be made with 5nm node and, according to TechPowerUp, supposedly presents a performance similar to a GeForce RTX 2070. If the card really has this power, it could be a strong competitor for Arc GPUs from Intel, or even some models of the OMG and NVIDIA.



Credits: Reproduction / TechPowerUp

THE Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics also introduced its GPU at the end of last year, the series JM9 could present boards with a performance of about 80% of the power of a GeForce GTX 950. The company’s models must compete in the entry-level or office card market, not having enough performance for gaming.



Of all the projects, Biren Technology may be the closest to a launch, because supposedly its BR100 GPU, presented in October last year, is made with TSMC’s 7nm node. Unfortunately the manufacturer did not present any performance data for its video card.

It is worth remembering that these manufacturers just signaled that they want to produce their GPUs, the portal DigiTimes, who had access to the companies’ plans, does not confirm that these video cards will ever be released for purchase.

