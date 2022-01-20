Citrus fruit home remedy recipe to boost health

With the great increase in the number of flu cases, a citrus fruit home remedy can be an excellent agent in improving health. The preparation is a rich source of vitamin C, which also helps to keep your health up to date.

One of the main benefits of the preparation is its antioxidant action. In addition to delaying aging, the substance acts directly in the prevention of diseases and contributes significantly to the strengthening of the immune system.

Orange, lemon, lime, acerola, pineapple, among others, are foods rich in citric acid, which is an excellent source of vitamin C, in addition to vitamins B1 and B2, which help in the proper functioning of the digestive system.

How to prepare citrus fruit home remedy

A citrus fruit home remedy can either be a juice, tea or natural syrup. Therefore, some points need attention. The first is always to use fresh fruit for the drink. The other is that the preparation does not replace going to the doctor, it only contributes to the results in case of treatments.

In the case of teas and juices, the suggestion is to consume them immediately after they are ready so there is no loss of nutrients. Without further ado, here are some tips for preparing citrus fruits that will certainly contribute to an improvement in health:

Ginger tea with lemon;

acerola juice;

Orange juice with lemon and propolis.

Another tip is to use the skin of these fruits. A suggestion is to use peels of 4 tangerines and boil them in a liter of water. Then cover the pan and let the tea rest for a few minutes, strain and serve.