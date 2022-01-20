Pleno.News – 21:48 | updated on 01/19/2022 21:49



Vaccination of children was suspended in SP Photo: EFE/EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

The City Hall of Lençóis Paulista, in São Paulo, announced the suspension of vaccination of children against Covid-19 for the next seven days. The measure was published on the social networks of the local government, which decided to stop “after a 10-year-old child suffers a cardiac arrest 12 hours after receiving the pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine”.

According to the statement, “parents or guardians who wish to vaccinate their children before resuming the application should call Central Health to schedule an appointment”. The prefecture also informed that, “according to the family, the child is stable and conscious”.

Despite what happened, the local Executive highlights that it follows the guidance of its committee and “makes it clear that there is no doubt about the importance of childhood vaccination, but in the face of what happened, this deadline will be given for the daily follow-up and monitoring of the 46 children from Lençóis vaccinated until the end of the day.” time”.

The Health Department of the state of São Paulo also commented on the matter, and reinforced that vaccines approved by Anvisa are safe and effective.

SEE THE FULL NOTE FROM THE CITY HALL

Childhood vaccination is suspended for 7 days; Adult vaccination normally follows

The Committee to Combat Covid-19, in an extraordinary meeting, held on the afternoon of this Wednesday, January 19, determined the suspension of vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old for seven days, on free demand. Parents or guardians who wish to vaccinate their children before resuming the application should call Central Health to schedule an appointment. The Committee’s statement comes after a 10-year-old child suffers cardiac arrest 12 hours after receiving a pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine. According to the family, the child is stable and conscious.

The Committee makes it clear that there is no doubt about the importance of childhood vaccination, but in view of what happened, this deadline will be given for the daily follow-up and monitoring of the 46 children from Lençóis vaccinated so far. In addition, this period is necessary for a more in-depth analysis of the case in a specific way and for sending reports to federal and state control bodies. The Health Department is requesting authorization to access the medical records, since the service took place in the private network.

According to an Official Note issued earlier, last night, approximately 12 hours after being vaccinated, a child had changes in the heartbeat and fainted according to the father’s report, so he was taken to the private health network for professional care, where he was resuscitated. . After being stabilized, the child was transferred to the Unimed Hospital, in Botucatu, where he remains under observation.

During the meeting with the Committee, the City Hall informed the members that, through its Health Department and its Epidemiological Surveillance, it has already communicated to the Health Department of the State of São Paulo, through the Health Surveillance, and is awaiting a response and instructions from the agencies. responsible. Vaccination of adults normally takes place at the Vaccination Center and at the ESF of Vila Maria Cristina at previously determined times.

Committee to Combat Covid-19

Health Department of Lençóis Paulista

Lencois Paulista City Hall

Read too1 More than 57,000 children were vaccinated irregularly

two STF sends Public Ministry to inspect childhood vaccination

3 SP: Hospitalization of children and adolescents by Covid grows 61%

4 Portugal performs autopsy on child after possible reaction to vaccine

5 SP: Child vaccination has low demand and Bolsonaro takes the blame

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.