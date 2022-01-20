City suspends vaccination after child suffers cardiac arrest

The city hall of Lençóis Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, announced this Wednesday the suspension of vaccination of children against Covid-19 for the next seven days. Municipal management reported that the measure was taken after a 10-year-old child suffered a cardiac arrest.

In a note published on social media, the city government says that “the10-year-old suffered cardiac arrest 12 hours after receiving pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine“. Also according to the note, “the child had changes in heartbeat and fainted, according to the father’s report, so he was taken to the private health network for professional care, where he was resuscitated.” The child was transferred to Unimed Hospital, in Botucatu, where he remains under observation. According to the family, the child is stable and conscious.

The prefecture informed that it started the daily monitoring of the 46 vaccinated children in the municipality.

The decision to suspend was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the Committee to Combat Covid-19, held this Wednesday afternoon. A suspension of the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age was established for seven days, “on demand”.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality informed the Health Department of the State of São Paulo and is awaiting instructions from Organs responsible bodies.

“Child vaccination is suspended for 7 days; adult vaccination proceeds normally.

