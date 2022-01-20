City will use lasers to fight crows that litter the streets – News

Shiva Kewat cannot leave the house without being continually attacked by crows. A group of them, like a squadron of fighter jets in war movements. To the point that his home in Madhya Pradesh, India, is his only place of peace. All because he tried to help a baby crow and he ended up dying. Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

Three years ago, Shiva tried to help a baby crow trapped in an iron net.

But unfortunately he couldn't and the bird ended up dying.

The crows in the region didn't take the case lightly and made Shiva a target!

To the point where the man leaves the house with a stick to try to scare away the crows

'If I could explain to them, I was just trying to help… Poor people, they believe I killed the girl,' he said in an interview with the Times of India.

Shiva states that he does not intend to harm the crows, at most carries a stick in an effort to scare them away.

As crows are not to be trifled with — and are one of the smartest animals ever — the Indian claims that he has already been wounded in the head 'several times'

'The crows attack him as if they were fighter jets diving towards a target in the cinema,' some villagers told the Times of India

Journalists investigated whether this was violent behavior by crows against several villagers.

(After all, we know that some of them can be quite temperamental and brutal)

The result is just as expected: the animals only attack Shiva

The case may be one of the first proven cases involving revenge and crows.

In 2011, research done at the University of Seattle concluded that yes, crows can hold grudges.

In addition, they are able to memorize human faces indefinitely.

Those involved in the study captured crows for the studies and even a year later they were recognized by the animals and were attacked. While some get caught by crows, others get gifts, like this girl who, for seven years, has been friends with some of them. See below!

At the age of four Gabi Mann dropped some food as she got out of the car and some crows went there to have their fill. This was in 2011. She lives in Seattle and liked the reaction of the birds, to the point of setting aside part of her lunch to give to the crows as soon as she got home. There began a long friendship!

'It started accidentally, I dropped a chicken leg on the floor and one of them ate it. But the others kept looking at me, wanting more," she said in an interview with the BBC.

It didn't take long for the crows to start flying in circles as her school bus passed down the street.

Gabi's mother didn't mind that she was indirectly feeding crows and said she was happy with her daughter's love for birds and nature, as well as her willingness to share.

Older, in 2013, Gabi went even further and built a watering hole and a place to feed the crows.

Every morning she put fresh water and peanuts in the place, as well as some of the family dog's food.

The crows got to the point where they landed on the telephone wires and called her all the time.

After she started adopting this routine, the magic started to happen. The crows began to give him gifts

All kinds of gifts, as you can see in this image

She guards them all with affection, to the point of preventing reporters from touching them.

John Marzluff, a bird expert at the University of Washington, said Gabi formed a strong bond with birds.

'If you want to bond with a crow, be consistent in rewarding them,' he told the BBC.

Peanuts in the shell are just one of their favorite foods.

In addition to being very nutritious, they still make noise and make it easier for them to hear.

A gift is a very clear sign that crows are very fond of Gabi, says John, himself having never received a gift.

Lisa, Gabi's mother, constantly photographs the crows and takes notes of their behavior.

In January 2015, she had lost the lens of the machine she uses to make the records.

The next day, one of the crows returned the object to Gabi, right after washing it with the drops that fell from a faucet in the neighbor's backyard.