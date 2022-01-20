Civil Police of Minas Gerais investigate leak of intimate video of Natália, from ‘BBB 22’ | BBB



Natália is one of the participants of the ‘BBB 22’ – Reproduction of instagram

Natalia is one of the participants of the ‘BBB 22’instagram playback

Published 01/19/2022 16:51 | Updated 01/19/2022 17:00

Rio – The Civil Police of Minas Gerais has launched an investigative procedure to establish the facts of the leak of an intimate video in which “BBB 22” participant Natália Deodato, 22, appears performing oral sex on an ex-boyfriend. The suspect in the crime is a 39-year-old man.

Intimate video of Natália, from ‘BBB 22’, leaks on the Web

According to the specialist, the mining team made the complaint on Tuesday night. The case is being investigated by the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

“The Civil Police received the complaint, yesterday (1/18) at night, at the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women, in BH, and an investigative procedure was initiated to investigate the facts. , to identify the crime committed by the 39-year-old suspect,” the statement reads.

Understand

Confined to “Big Brother Brasil 22”, participant Natália had an intimate video leaked on the web this Tuesday. In the images, the model and nail designer appears performing oral sex on an ex-boyfriend. The sister’s team confirmed the veracity of the record and appealed to followers to help denounce the virtual crime against the mining company.

“WARNING. The Team is already aware of the media being shared and we will take appropriate action. Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family,” the statement began.

“This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all publications and also profiles that are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help!”, continued the sister’s team.

The team from Minas Gerais reinforced that it is taking appropriate measures against the publication of the video and asked fans to send screenshots of places on the web where the video is circulating. Other participants of “BBB 22”, such as Brunna Gonçalves, Eslovênia, Laís, jessilane, Tiago Abravanel and Paulo André, also repudiated the dissemination of the video and reinforced the request for help.

Since September 2018, Law No. 13,718 added the provision of article 218-C to the Brazilian Penal Code, which made it a crime to disclose this type of content. Therefore, reposting intimate videos of others is also a crime. Victims of this type of crime should look for a police station specializing in cyber crimes or a women’s police station if they exist in their cities.

Other participants have also had videos leaked

It is not the first time that a participant of the “BBB” has a video leaked on the web while he is confining in the global reality. In the 2012 edition, participant Renata Dávila had a video in which she appeared having sex with her boyfriend exposed on the web. In the same issue, Jonas Sulzbach and Yuri Fernandes also had their intimacy exposed.

Already in the “BBB 20”, the former player Hadson had an alleged nude released on social networks, but he did not confirm the veracity of the record until today. Mayra Cardi, who participated in “BBB 9”, had a video in which she appeared having leaked sex on the day of her elimination. The ex-sister has already revealed that the situation caused her a lot of suffering.