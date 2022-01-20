Coach minimizes Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction with substitution

Coach Ralf Rangnick played down Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted in the second half of Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Brentford today in the Premier League.

In an interview with “BT Sport”, the captain said that the Portuguese’s dissatisfaction is “normal”, and explained the reason for having removed his number 7 shirt in the 26th minute of the final stage. Defender Harry Maguire entered the spot for CR7.

“It’s normal. As a striker, he wants to score goals. He’s come back from a minor injury, so it was important to keep in mind that we have another game in three days,” said the United captain.

“On the other hand, we were winning 2-0, the same result as Villa Park, and I decided to defend that advantage and I think it was the right decision. We scored the third goal and we wanted to keep a clean sheet (without conceding) “, he added.

Annoyed by the substitution, CR7 threw his coat to the ground, sat on the stairs and questioned the coach’s option. Rangnick even took advantage of United’s third goal to get closer to Ronaldo and talk to shirt 7.

The English newspaper “The Telegraph” did not like Ronaldo’s stance. For the tabloid, the player’s “petulant reaction” drew more attention than the Manchester team’s triumph.

“What kind of example is this to set for young United players like Elanga (first goal scorer)?” the outlet asked. “This is certainly not a teammate’s reaction.”

The episode joins recent signs of dissatisfaction from Cristiano Ronaldo since his arrival at United. According to the newspaper “The Sun”, the Portuguese is considering leaving the English club five months after his arrival.

The English press still points to a “division” in the Red Devils’ locker room between Portuguese-speaking players and the rest.

In addition, Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese star’s agent, traveled to the United Kingdom to talk about his future at United. The player would be frustrated with his own performance and, above all, with Rangnick’s tactics and style. The player would have given an “ultimate” to the club’s board and was willing to terminate his contract if the choice for the new coach, which should happen at the end of the season, is not to his liking.