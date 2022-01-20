Company proposes more than US$ 1 billion for Clara Camarão refinery and mature fields in RN – 01/20/2022 – News

Petrobras confirmed that the 22 concessions for the exploration of onshore and shallow water production fields, in addition to the Clara Camarão Refinery, are close to being completed. In an official statement, the state-owned company confirmed that it had received a proposal in excess of US$ 1 billion from 3R Petroleum and that the completion of the deal depends only on corporate approvals. The sale is expected to be confirmed in January.

Alex Regis Petrobras confirmed another important sale of mature fields and the Clara Camarão refinery

Petrobras had already announced in August last year the search for the sale of the right to explore the fields, which will practically culminate in the company’s departure from Rio Grande do Norte. The reason for the sale was the company’s lack of interest in continuing to explore the fields and focus investments on production in ultra-deep waters, mainly in the pre-salt.

In two years, oil production by small operators in Rio Grande do Norte increased 300%, jumping from 4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent/day (bpe/d) in 2019 to 16 thousand bpe/d in 2020. so-called independent producers, which currently operate mature fields purchased from Petrobras, already account for 43.2% of the state’s production, which currently produces 37,000 bpe/d in 70 producing fields, the vast majority onshore. Rio Grande do Norte is the largest onshore oil producer in Brazil, and the fourth in national production, if oil and gas are added.

The trend is that with the sale, the production of the fields will be even greater. However, there is still a need to complete the deal.

Check out the Petrobras statement:

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras, in relation to the news published in the media, about the divestment project of the Potiguar Pole, which includes a set of 22 concessions for onshore and shallow water production fields, including the Clara Camarão refinery, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, clarifies that, as informed in a statement of 08/27/2021, it is negotiating with 3R Petroleum, which presented the best proposal, in an amount exceeding US$ 1 billion.

The company clarifies that the execution of the transaction will depend on the necessary corporate approvals, including deliberation by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors of Petrobras. It is expected that the transaction will be submitted to the aforementioned corporate bodies in January.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in a timely manner.