Convicted in Italy, can Robinho be arrested in Brazil? Understand

The football player Robinho was convicted this Wednesday, 19, in the last instance of the Italian justice, for the crime of group sexual violence (or gang rape), committed nine years ago in Milan, when he played for Milan. The trial took place in the 3rd Criminal Section of the Supreme Court of Cassation in Rome. The penalty is nine years in prison, with a fine of 60 thousand euros (R$ 374 thousand). The conviction and sentence were also confirmed for the player’s friend Ricardo Falco.

Faced with the Italian conviction, how is the execution of the sentence on the part of the player, who now lives in Brazil?

(Image: Julian Marques/Folhapress)

serving the sentence

Even with the final conviction in Italy, Robinho and Falco cannot be extradited to Italy, since the CF/88 prohibits the extradition of Brazilians (art, 5th, LI).

As the criminalist explains Philipe Benoni, although the Treaty of Cooperation in Criminal Matters between Brazil and Italy covers several procedural acts, it does not authorize the transfer of execution of the sentence.

But the lawyer clarifies that the sentence can indeed be served in Brazil. The possibility is provided for in art. 100, V, of the Migration Law, as long as there is a promise of reciprocity between the countries.

Therefore, Italy can request Brazil, through diplomatic channels, that the sentence be served here. Once the formal admissibility requirements are fulfilled, the case is forwarded to the STJ for ratification of the foreign judgment.

Among the requirements are: that the convict is Brazilian, that he/she resides in Brazil, that the sentence is longer than one year, that the fact is also a crime in Brazil, and that there has been a res judicata.

“The issue is controversial and, in theory, Robinho has only two possibilities: question the formality of the ratification with the STJ or seek refuge before the European Court of Human Rights.”

The expert clarifies that, even if it is a fact that occurred abroad, with application of foreign law, if there is execution of the sentence here, it is the Brazilian Penal Execution law that will be applied in full.

Judgment

The two defendants were listed in article “609 bis” of the Italian penal code, which talks about the participation of two or more people gathered for the act of sexual violence – forcing someone to have sex because of their “physical or psychic” inferiority condition. . The victim says she was drunk and sexually abused by six men while she was unconscious. Supporters of Brazilians say the relationship was consensual.

In the two previous instances, they denied the crime. In Wednesday’s trial, which lasted about 30 minutes, the defense lawyers’ appeals were rejected by the college of five judges, chaired by Luca Ramacci. The Court analyzed exclusively technical aspects, without going into the merits of the matter.

Robinho’s lawyers maintained that there was no evidence that the relationship with the victim – an Albanian woman who is now 31 years old and lives in Italy – was not consensual. They also contested the fact that part of the material presented in the appeal was not accepted as evidence, such as the dossier with about 40 images of the victim, taken from her own social networks, in which she appears drinking alcoholic beverages.

The photos, with the intention of disqualifying the victim, were considered irrelevant by the Milan Court. In the verdict, the Court declared that the appeal was inadmissible and fully confirmed the Milanese court’s decision. The reasons for the decision will be made public within 30 days.