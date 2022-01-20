Coppa Italia: Inter Milan suffer, but beat Empoli in extra time and go to the quarterfinals | italian football

the leader of Italian Championship sweated to advance in the Coppa Italia. Inter Milan needed a draw in the 45th minute and another in extra time to beat Empoli 3-2, this Wednesday, at the San Siro, and guarantee qualification for the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The owners of the house took the lead. In the 12th minute, Dumfries crossed from the right, and Alexis Sánchez headed well to open the scoring. But Empoli got the comeback in the second half. At 16 minutes after the break, Bajrami dominated inside the area and hit a beautiful left-handed kick to equalize.
Inter Milan players cheer with the equalizer, in extra time in the second half, which took the decision against Empoli to extra time – Photo: Roberto Bregani/EFE
In the 30’s, Cutrone headed in after a cross from the left, the ball hit the crossbar, Radu’s back and went in: 2 to 1 for Empoli, and the goal was given to the Romanian goalkeeper of Inter. The Milan team managed to secure extra time in the 45th minute. Dzeko braced for the area after a cross ball from the right, and defender Ranocchia hit a beautiful volley: 2 to 2.
In the first half of extra time, Sensi received it at the entrance of the area and hit a beautiful shot in the right angle of goalkeeper Furlan. Hampered by injuries in recent seasons, the Italian midfielder has not scored since September 29, 2019, more than two years ago.
Inter Milan will face Roma or Lecce in the quarter-finals, which should be played in mid-February. Check out the matches of the next phase:
- Juventus vs Sassuolo
- Atalanta vs Fiorentina
- Milan vs Lazio
- Inter Milan vs Roma/Lecce
Sensi fills his right foot to score the saving goal of Inter Milan against Empoli: midfielder has not scored since September 2019 – Photo: Roberto Bregani/EFE