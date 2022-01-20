Corinthians base goalkeeper explains his departure from Palmeiras and puts Cssio as a fraud

Bruno Carcaioli, Corinthians Under-20 goalkeeper, was one of the 30 selected by former coach Diogo Siston for the Copinha dispute in 2022. Timãozinho’s reserve in the tournament, played only the match against São José, but gave an interview to the series Filhos do Terrão, from Corinthians TV.

The goalkeeper has a curious history, since before being hired by the Parque São Jorge club, he played at the base of Palmeiras, where he was champion of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17. Born on July 3, 2002, Bruno is 19 years old and told his story until reaching Corinthians.

“I came from the interior of São Paulo, from Limeira. My whole family has always been from Corinthians, since I was little, I was born in the cradle of Corinthians, I joke. I started playing ball when I was three, playing. I started to play futsal and it was there that I started to play in the goal, I remember that there was no goalkeeper once and I started to play. I played the Campeonato Paulista for the team from my city, I did well, I played for the rival for six years and I came here on September 29 and I’m here“, started.

“At first, only my father and mother knew that I was going to come to Corinthians. I said ‘don’t tell anyone until you sign the contract, until it works out’, otherwise my grandfather would be very happy and all. I called my dad, my grandpa, my whole family. Everyone was so happy, they loved it. My grandpa even cried because it was always his dream, he still tells me that,” Bruno said.

The young man, even with little time at Corinthians, as he himself said, arrived in September 2021, has a story to tell. Bruno revealed that he was nervous during his presentation with the cast, but it was a funny situation that he lived.

“The funniest was here, on the day of my presentation. What I was nervous about was a joke, I can’t tell you details, but I was nervous, I was. They asked about my trajectory too, the team’s lineup, if I were an animal which one would I be, those things,” he said.

Bruno makes up the Under-20 goalkeeper squad along with Kauê Vinícius, André Dizotti and Wesley Borges. The order of preference for holder or reserve is not yet known, as the technical command of Timãozinho is undefined. Despite this, the 19-year-old archer knows where he wants to go and revealed inspiration in the captain of the first team.

“Cássio. He always was. Today his memorial game for me is his World Cup game. For me he is one of the best goalkeepers in Brazil by far. It’s my idol. I am very quiet, very reserved, very family. Whenever I have time off I go to my city to be with my family. There I disconnect from the world, there I go to really rest, to relax. I’m a very calm goalkeeper, very calm, very agile, very fast and very good at playing with my feet too. (about dreams) Get to the pro and play with the Arena full. Winning a lot of titles, that’s paramount for me“, he concluded.

