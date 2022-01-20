Corinthians defines three athlete profiles in the squad for 2022; see features

Corinthians has three well-defined profiles in its squad for the 2022 season. In addition to the established and experienced veterans, both contracted and long-time at the club, Timão sees a huge contingent of young people emerge and seeks some athletes along the way to help with this transition. .

Basically, most of the athletes of the Parque São Jorge club are among players with less than 100 games as a professional or with more than 500. That is, a large space of separation symbolized by the difference between the almost 800 games of Jô and the ten performed by Gustavo Mantuan.

In all, 24 of the 31 players right for the squad in 2022 fit this characteristic, even reinforcements like Robson Bambu. Who is closest to moving to an intermediate stage is Gustavo Mosquito, who passed 100 games as a professional in 2021.

A phase, by the way, that shows the rarest group among Corinthians: the athletes already formed, normally between the fifth and tenth season as a professional. The goalkeeper Ivan and the side Bruno Melo are the news for these people. They are names that have between 170 and 370 games as a professional.

Another newcomer who appears there is João Pedro, who debuted last year for Timão. The two athletes close to moving to the next group are midfielder Gabriel and midfielder Luan, both already close to 400 games in the profession.

Corinthians squad profiles

Beginners group – less than 110 games as a pro

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli

Side: Lucas Piton

Defenders: João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu*

steering wheels: Du Queiroz, Roni and Xavier

Socks: Adson, Gabriel Pereira and Ruan Oliveira

Attackers: Gustavo Mosquito and Gustavo Mantuan

Intermediate group – between 170 and 370 games as a professional

Goalkeeper: Ivan*

sides: Bruno Melo and João Pedro

steering wheels: Cantillo and Gabriel

Sock: luan

Attacker: Roger Guedes

Experienced groups – 500+ games as a pro

Goalkeeper: cassio

Sides: Fagner and Fabio Santos

Defender: Gil

steering wheel: Paulinho

Socks: Giuliano, Renato Augusto and William

Attacker: jo

*Robson Bambu and Ivan have not yet been officially announced by Corinthians, but they have already taken exams at the CT.

See more at: Corinthians Cast.