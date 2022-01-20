Corinthians exceeds BRL 3 billion and is elected the most valuable Brazilian club in the Americas

Even in a bad period of sport and close to completing three years without winning a title, Corinthians was elected the most valuable Brazilian team in the Americas by the magazine Forbes Mexico, specialized in this type of publication – Timão still maintained the second place overall.

According to the report, released this week, the calculation to arrive at the club’s value takes into account the stadium that the team owns, its sponsorship contract and its cast.

Among Brazilians, Corinthians was the best evaluated, with a value of 582.3 million dollars (R$ 3,166,270,000.00), mainly driven by the partnership with Nike and the existence of Neo Química Arena.

The publication still attributes the engagement of its fans as an asset of Timão, but explains that the main points concern the alvinegro heritage. Flamengo, for example, is valued at 190 million dollars (about R$ 1 billion) without a stadium and Nike.

Palmeiras is the second Brazilian and third place in the list, being about R$ 350 million below Corinthians even with recent titles.

The only club in the Americas that surpasses Timão on the list is still Atlanta United, owner of a modern stadium that takes its value to around R$ 9 billion, three times more than the Parque São Jorge club.

See the first on the list

Atlanta United – 1.482 billion dollars Corinthians – 582 million dollars Palm trees – 525 million dollars Los Angeles FC – $474 million New England Revolution – $352 million

