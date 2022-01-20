Corinthians loses position, but remains in the top-3 of the most valuable clubs in the country

Corinthians appeared among the most valuable clubs in Brazil in an important study carried out by Sports Value. Even losing a position in the ranking, Timão remains in the top-3.
The consulting firm carries out the annual survey. Thus, in the space of a year, Corinthians dropped from second to third place, being valued at R$ 2.278 billion. Since the last survey, Timão has been overtaken by Palmeiras – see the full ranking below.
To arrive at that number, the Sports Value takes into account some basic items to account. The company analyzes the club’s equity, with data such as stadium value and TC, brand value, with numbers such as fan size and revenue, and player value.
The leader of the ranking is Flamengo. The difference between the Carioca team and Timão is around R$ 414 million. In addition to Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR close the five clubs at the top of the list.
Check the ranking of the 30 most valuable clubs in the country
1 – Flamengo – BRL 2.692 billion
2 – Palmeiras – BRL 2.349 billion
3 – Corinthians – BRL 2.278 billion
4 – Atlético-MG – R$ 1.966 billion
5 – Athletico-PR – BRL 1.785 billion
6 – International – BRL 1.718 billion
7 – São Paulo – R$ 1.716 billion
8 – Guild – BRL 1.5 billion
9 – Fluminense – R$ 1.088 billion
10 – Santos – BRL 967 million
11 – Vasco – BRL 802 million
12 – Red Bull Bragantino – BRL 692 million
13 – Cruise – BRL 635 million
14 – Botafogo – BRL 511 million
15 – Bahia – BRL 459 million
16 – América-MG – BRL 402 million
17 – Coritiba – BRL 396 million
18 – Fortaleza – BRL 351 million
19 – Sport – BRL 345 million
20 – Atlético-GO – R$ 340 million
21 – Guarani – BRL 300 million
22 – Ponte Preta – BRL 297 million
23 – Santa Cruz – BRL 295 million
24 – Ceará – BRL 292 million
25 – Nautical – BRL 287 million
26 – Goiás – BRL 239 million
27 – Paysandu – BRL 162 million
28 – Cuiabá – BRL 161 million
29 – Avail – BRL 159 million
30 – Victory – BRL 155 million
