Corinthians loses position, but remains in the top-3 of the most valuable clubs in the country

Corinthians appeared among the most valuable clubs in Brazil in an important study carried out by Sports Value. Even losing a position in the ranking, Timão remains in the top-3.

The consulting firm carries out the annual survey. Thus, in the space of a year, Corinthians dropped from second to third place, being valued at R$ 2.278 billion. Since the last survey, Timão has been overtaken by Palmeiras – see the full ranking below.

To arrive at that number, the Sports Value takes into account some basic items to account. The company analyzes the club’s equity, with data such as stadium value and TC, brand value, with numbers such as fan size and revenue, and player value.

The leader of the ranking is Flamengo. The difference between the Carioca team and Timão is around R$ 414 million. In addition to Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR close the five clubs at the top of the list.

Check the ranking of the 30 most valuable clubs in the country

1 – Flamengo – BRL 2.692 billion

2 – Palmeiras – BRL 2.349 billion

3 – Corinthians – BRL 2.278 billion

4 – Atlético-MG – R$ 1.966 billion

5 – Athletico-PR – BRL 1.785 billion

6 – International – BRL 1.718 billion

7 – São Paulo – R$ 1.716 billion

8 – Guild – BRL 1.5 billion

9 – Fluminense – R$ 1.088 billion

10 – Santos – BRL 967 million

11 – Vasco – BRL 802 million

12 – Red Bull Bragantino – BRL 692 million

13 – Cruise – BRL 635 million

14 – Botafogo – BRL 511 million

15 – Bahia – BRL 459 million

16 – América-MG – BRL 402 million

17 – Coritiba – BRL 396 million

18 – Fortaleza – BRL 351 million

19 – Sport – BRL 345 million

20 – Atlético-GO – R$ 340 million

21 – Guarani – BRL 300 million

22 – Ponte Preta – BRL 297 million

23 – Santa Cruz – BRL 295 million

24 – Ceará – BRL 292 million

25 – Nautical – BRL 287 million

26 – Goiás – BRL 239 million

27 – Paysandu – BRL 162 million

28 – Cuiabá – BRL 161 million

29 – Avail – BRL 159 million

30 – Victory – BRL 155 million

