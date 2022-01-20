Corn has another day of appreciation and B3 touches R$ 100.00

Wednesday (19) comes to an end with corn futures prices following the bullish path on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and approaching R$ 100.00 a bag.

The March/22 maturity was quoted at R$99.99, an increase of 0.59%, May/22 was worth R$97.38, with an appreciation of 1.02%, July/22 was traded at R$90, 51 with an increase of 0.29% and September/22 had a value of R$ 89.88 with a gain of 0.64%.

For Brandalizze Consulting’s market analyst, Vlamir Brandalizze, B3 has already pointed out that it is time to hit R$100.00 with losses appearing more and more with the advance of harvests.

“Prices are already at this level, approaching the value and should already be at R$ 101.00, which is the indicator of the buyer in Rio Grande do Sul and there are no sellers”, explains Brandalizze.

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of a bag of corn registered few fluctuations this Wednesday. The survey carried out by the Agricultural News team found devaluation only in Amambai/MS. Valuations appeared in Cascavel/PR, São Gabriel do Oeste/MS and Oeste da Bahia.

Check out how all the quotes were this Wednesday

According to an analysis by Agrifatto Consultoria, “with sellers on the defensive, demand is accepting prices, taking the bag in Campinas/SP to R$ 97.50”.

External market

The Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) also ended its activities on Wednesday, accounting for upward movements in international corn futures prices.

The month March/22 was quoted at US$ 6.10 with an appreciation of 11.00 points, the May/22 was worth US$ 6.11 with a gain of 11.00 points, the July/22 was traded at US$ 6, 07 with an increase of 10.75 points and the September/22 had a value of US$ 5.78 with an increase of 7.50 points.

These indices represent valuations, in relation to the closing of last Tuesday (19), of 184% for March/22, 1.83% for May/22, 1.85% for July/22 and 1.40% for September/22.

According to information from Reuters, weather concerns boosted corn, as investors ignored recent rains in South America’s main growing areas.

“Traders realize that while this week’s rains are good in South America, a lot of risk remains for the rest of the growing season in Argentina, with February models drying up,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at the brokerage. StoneX.

The publication also highlights the role of tensions between Russia and Ukraine along the two countries’ borders in helping these escalations.

“Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have reached a new high, with US and European officials speaking as if a military conflict is imminent, which could disrupt the region’s corn and wheat exports, further tightening world supplies,” he added. Suderman.