country records 204 thousand cases of Covid in 24 hours

Even without data from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil recorded this Wednesday (1/19) 204,854 cases of Covid-19, the highest number of infected in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, in February 2020. is 49.4% higher than the one computed this Tuesday (1/18), when 137,103 new cases were reported.

The average number of cases is 99,974 daily infections, an increase of 701% compared to 14 days ago. The increase is due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant.

The moving average of daily deaths rose to 212. Compared to two weeks ago, there was a variation of 125%, which means growth in the number of deaths from the disease in the country. In the last 24 hours, there were 338 deaths.

The state of Rio de Janeiro did not have the data disclosed due to problems in its information system. The numbers are from the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

In total, Brazil has already lost 621,855 lives to the disease and recorded 23,416,748 cases of contamination.

Check out the history of the pandemic in the country in the graph below:

Due to the incubation time of the new coronavirus, the recommendation of experts was adopted for the day’s moving average to be compared to that of two weeks ago.

Variations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15%, up or down, are not significant in relation to the evolution of the pandemic. Percentages above or below should be seen as a growth or a downward trend.

The calculations are made by (M)Data, the core of analysis of large volume of information of the metropolises.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid pandemic based on absolute death or case data is far from ideal. This is because they can present very large daily variations, mainly delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate picture of the scenario, the moving average is widely used around the world. The rate, then, represents the sum of reported deaths in a week divided by seven.

The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths in the previous seven days.