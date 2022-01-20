Couple found mutilated inside garbage bags in Mexico

Victims Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez lived in Texas, USA, and were in Mexico on vacation. Married, they leave three children

Last Sunday, 16, on a road near Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, two women were found dead inside garbage bags. As informed by local authorities, in addition to being mutilated, the bodies showed signs of torture and gunshots. Victims Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez lived in Texas, USA, and were in Mexico on vacation. Married, they leave three children.

The women, both 28, were last seen on Saturday, the 15th. Their families reported missing after being unable to establish contact with them.

Although the case is already being investigated, there is still no information on suspects.

The Chihuahua State Committee on Sexual Diversity considers the case a “hate crime” and demands a clarification of the episode. The Network of Lesbian Mothers in Mexico also spoke out demanding answers from the authorities.

“As a governor, but also as a woman, I say and promise, we are working on this here in Ciudad Juárez, we are not going to let the issue go unpunished and we are not going to stop working on prevention more than anything,” said governor María Eugenia Campos.

The Ciudad Juárez police are investigating another very similar case. On Monday, the 17th, two other women, in their 30s, were also found dead in garbage bags. They have not yet been identified.