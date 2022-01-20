COVID-19: emergence of micron can make pandemic become endemic – Sade

Although there is no consensus, the less aggressive characteristic of the new strain may represent the first step towards the transformation (photo: Getty Images) Despite the advance of the micron, sectors of the scientific community work with the scenario that the emergence of this variant could mean the transition from a pandemic to an endemic one. Although there is no consensus on this, the less aggressive characteristic of the new strain may represent the first step towards the transformation of COVID-19.

“The variant is much more contagious, but less aggressive than the original versions of the virus, and has a characteristic of supplanting the other variants. You can see that everywhere the micron invaded, there is no more circulation of previous variants. , everything suggests that this variant wave will be very fast: just as it is going up fast, it will go down fast”, explained epidemiologist Pedro Hallal.

Biologist Tila Iamarino, however, believes that there are still factors in the variants of the new coronavirus that are not controlled and, therefore, must be observed.

“I don’t think we have a basis for actually saying that. What we have, so far, is evidence of the last variant that emerged: the virus managed to make an immune escape enough to have transmission, but not enough to cause such severe cases. how much we would have without the vaccine. This is comparable. So, part of the reduction in hospitalization and micron deaths can be attributed to the change in preference of the virus that may have happened. There is still more scientific evidence of this, but a lot can be attributed to the what the vaccination did”, he pointed out.

Inequality

Infectologist Hemerson Luz explained that the evidence of endemic disease arose because the path taken by the coronavirus is identified with points such as lower lethality and greater transmission capacity. “However, some factors can interfere with this path, such as the unequal distribution of vaccines around the world. This can facilitate the emergence of new variants that have greater transmissibility and greater virulence, which will be dangerous. But our path seems to be established “, he stressed.

Dengue an example of endemic

Endemic when a large number of cases of a disease, based on the history of its occurrence, are already expected in the region. An example of this are the cases of dengue in Brazil, a disease that is known to occur every year. An endemic picture is not related to cases of deaths or records of a disease.

*Intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi