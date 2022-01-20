Covid-19 should become endemic, but it is still an epidemic, says WHO director

The deputy director-general for Medicines, Vaccination and Drugs of the WHO (World Health Organization), Mariângela Simão, said, in the UOL Interview today, that the world still cannot relax about the new coronavirus. For her, we still haven’t left the “emergency mode” of the disease, but we can be optimistic because of the advance of vaccination.

The doctor recalled that, just last week, covid-19 killed 45,000 people last week around the world. She, however, emphasizes that the increase in vaccination is preventing greater severity of the disease.

You cannot think that now we have the weakest virus and things will be resolved. But, on the other hand, you also have to be optimistic, because we have vaccines that are working to prevent people from getting seriously ill and dying; you have available medications, tests. You’ve got a set of things that you didn’t have one, two years ago

Mariângela Simão

The WHO director stressed that the world cannot be complacent with the disease, because if it is “the virus can win”. She warns that the new coronavirus does not cause a “little flu”, nor has it become benign.

“The risk of thinking ‘ah, everyone is going to get this, we have to go on with life, and we’re going to move forward’… this is being complacent and will let the virus win… There are risks. it is time to strengthen government strategies to face this virus for a little longer in this pandemic phase”, said Mariângela.

Endemic

Mariângela said that covid-19 must become an endemic disease, that is, we will live with it permanently. She stressed, however, that it is dangerous to think that we are no longer in a pandemic.

It is starting to become clearer that this virus is not going away. It has every tendency to become endemic. It means that every year you know there will be a number of cases. The tendency is to refer to an endemic disease. But at the moment we are still living in a pandemic

Mariângela Simão

About the peak of the ômicron variant in Brazil, the doctor believes that it is not possible to specify it. She emphasizes, however, that there is no reason to panic.

“It is difficult to predict when the peak will arrive in Brazil, but it is very promising because Brazil has a base of vaccinated people, it has a capillarity in the health system… Maybe we will not be able to avoid such a large number of new cases, there is still a portion of the population that is not vaccinated; some people will develop serious disease, despite being vaccinated, but it is a very small number”, said Mariângela.

vaccines

About the vaccines against the new coronavirus that are being applied, the doctor said that they all help to prevent the disease and its worsening.

Take what’s available to you at the moment the healthcare system is offering. You must take and not suspect, ‘I want that, I want that’

Mariângela Simão

The WHO director commented on the release of CoronaVac for under 18s. According to her, the organization is still analyzing documents sent by Sinovac, the Chinese laboratory responsible for the immunizer, with data from clinical studies that confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine in this age group.

“I didn’t see the data… the WHO needs to finish seeing the submission of the data by the producing laboratory to make a scientifically based analysis. This process is already going on at Anvisa. Brazil and the laboratory is interested in accelerating this process,” said Mariângela.

So far, like Brazil, the WHO has only approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for application in less than 18 years. There is an expectation that even today Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) gives the approval for the use of CoronaVac in this age group.

The analysis that Anvisa will carry out also helps in the decision of the WHO ethics group

Mariângela Simão

Mariângela reinforces that the technology used in the manufacture of CoronaVac, with the use of inactivated virus, is widely used in other vaccines already used in the world, including in children.

“There is, in principle, no problem with CoronaVac. What the WHO is still in its final stages is the evaluation of the indication for expansion of an age group”, said Mariângela.