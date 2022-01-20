Covid-19 spreads at the strongest level since the beginning of the pandemic, says Opas

posted on 01/19/2022 16:50



(credit: Money SHARMA/AFP)

Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne warned on Wednesday of the rapid spread of the covid-19 virus across the Americas, at the strongest level seen since the beginning of the pandemic. During a virtual press conference, she said that in the last week there were almost 7.2 million new confirmed cases related to the disease, with more than 15,000 deaths.

There is an acceleration in new records of the disease in several countries in the region, including Brazil, noted Etienne.

Cases are also accelerating in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, he mentioned. In the United States and Canada, there is a “leap” in hospitalizations for covid-19, he said, adding that hospitalizations also increase in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In the Caribbean, the jump in cases is the biggest in the pandemic, she said. In this context, the authority reinforced the need to act to protect the health system.

PAHO recalled that the vaccine reduces the chance of serious outcomes and, consequently, the pressure on health services, and also defended measures such as the use of masks, hand washing, the availability of tests and physical distancing to avoid virus spread.