Covid test prices range from R$ 175 to R$ 450 in SP

In balance on another day of Operation Covid-19 Test – Without Abuses, Procon-SP identified, in the state, tests of covid-19 of the PCR type costing from R$ 175 to R$ 450 for the consumer.

The identification was made yesterday, the third day of the operation, when Procon-SP inspected 179 laboratories and pharmacies across the state, 90 of them in the capital.

The day before – last Monday (17) -, the second of the operation and the first in which the body’s teams took to the streets, Procon-SP had already visited 88 test points for covid-19, 40 of them in the capital. .

At the time, the inspection agents of Procon-SP included minimum prices of R$ 178 and maximum prices of R$ 385 for PCR-type exams throughout the state.

“The inspected establishments will have to prove why there were price increases and, if there is no reasonable explanation and dictated by economic issues, it can be characterized as an abusive practice”, according to the agency.

Procon-SP inspectors are requesting invoices that justify the amounts being paid by consumers to carry out covid tests to pharmacies and laboratories.

Another issue that is being monitored by Procon-SP is whether people who are looking for tests in a particular way are being placed in a priority way in the queue to the detriment of those who seek the exams through health plans.

Since the turn of the year, pharmacies and laboratories have been running out of tests for covid-19 because of the increase in demand, which occurs in a context of high cases of the disease, most of them resulting from the more contagious omicron variant.

Last week, Rede D’Or, the largest network of private hospitals in Brazil, began to restrict the performance of tests for covid-19, with priority for critically ill and hospitalized patients, in addition to health professionals, because of the pressure coming of demand.

Grupo Fleury, manager of three networks of laboratories, said that there was an increase of up to five times in exams RT-PCR carried out in the units from December 20 to January 8 and that the number of positive cases jumped from 5% to 52% in the same period.