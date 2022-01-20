Cruz Azul adjusts offer and awaits Flamengo for Leo Pereira

With an offer on the table at Cruz Azul de México for defender Leo Pereira, Flamengo tries to buy time while focusing on negotiating with Al Hilal for the sale of Michael. The team from Rio analyzes all scenarios before giving the final verdict to the Mexicans.

According to GOAL, Cruz Azul made an offer to Flamengo that, at first, did not please the leaders. The Mexicans then made some adjustments, but they still had no return. The proposal is of 5 million dollars (R$ 27.2 million in the quotation of the day). In addition, Rubro-Negro would keep 20% of a future sale.

Also according to GOAL, the financial offer is great for Leo Pereira. The player welcomes the transfer, but is not involved in the decision of the board.

Meanwhile, Flamengo analyzes the market. With the departure of Bruno Viana, whose loan contract ended in December, the board was already planning to go to the market for a replacement. In addition, coach Paulo Sousa identified the need for another defender.

There is also another problem, that is Rodrigo Caio, who is recovering from an infection he suffered in his knee after an arthroscopy performed at the end of last year. In the last two seasons, the player played less than half of the games that Flamengo had in the period.

Therefore, if you choose to sell Léo Pereira, the board believes that it will be necessary to bring two instead of a defender. Looking forward to hearing about his future, the defender trains under coach Paulo Sousa, with an eye on the start of the season.