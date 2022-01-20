Cruzeiro terminates Ruschel and striker; defender contract is reactivated, and Airton is close to agreement | cruise

In addition to seeking reinforcements for the 2022 season, Cruzeiro also resolves the situation of contracts with athletes that are outside the plans of coach Paulo Pezzolano. In addition to Ramon (close to be announced from Atlético-GO), the Minas Gerais club is solving situations of other athletes.

One of them is striker Airton. The striker, loaned to Ceará in the last Série A, has a contract with Raposa until the end of 2023, but has not yet reached an agreement with the Minas Gerais club about his future. Airton’s wish was to follow another path.

The expectation of the club from Minas Gerais and the player’s staff is to decide, by the end of the week, about the future of the striker. The athlete has been training privately and has not performed at Toca da Raposa. The Minas Gerais club holds 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

1 of 3 Airton Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Airton Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Revealed in the youth ranks of Palmeiras, Airton caught Cruzeiro’s attention for performances with Inter de Limeira, at Paulista 2020. He arrived in Belo Horizonte in August of that year, with a contract until the end of 2023. B passed, but internal problems at Raposa made the striker ask to be traded. He went to Ceará, but had few chances.

In addition to Airton, Cruzeiro also needs to define the future of defender Gustavo Rissi. He was on loan at Austin Bold, from the United States, but had his contract reactivated with Raposa at the IDB this Wednesday. It is likely that he will not be taken advantage of by Paulo Pezzolano.

2 of 3 Gustavo Rissi Cruzeiro — Photo: Vinícius Silva Gustavo Rissi Cruzeiro — Photo: Vinícius Silva

Last Monday, Cruzeiro also filed for bureaucratic procedures to terminate the contract with side Alan Ruschel and striker Laércio. The ge had already advanced an agreement to end the bond in December.

The Minas Gerais club has already resolved the situation of other athletes in recent days. Contracts for side Cáceres and striker Dudu had their terminations published in the IDB.