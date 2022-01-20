Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Rises, Reclaims $42K, Saves Altcoins From Collapse Cardano is an exception and falls again

Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the end of the week looking to stabilize near the $42,000 region, rebounding after a further retreat to close to $41,000 overnight. With this, the cryptocurrency preserves the $40,000 support, considered crucial by analysts to maintain the chances of recovery in the short term.

Still, the moment remains marked by uncertainty among investors, amid an increasingly clear correlation of the digital asset with the shares of technology companies in the United States.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What's the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Pushed by inflation, the Nasdaq index, which is heavily influenced by technology stocks, dropped 1.1% yesterday and has already accumulated a loss of more than 10% compared to the historic high of November 2021. In this scenario, contrary to the thesis of store of value, the fear of the dollar’s loss of purchasing power helps bring down the price of Bitcoin.

“The market is digesting a number of things,” Osprey Funds founder and CEO Greg King told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday. “Risk assets such as cryptocurrencies will either sell off or experience some churn as the market adjusts to a different macro environment,” he added.

Still, King believes in the long-term recovery of cryptocurrencies. “We are still optimistic about the sector and I suspect that, at the end of the year, the values ​​will be much higher than now”, he evaluated.

Despite the moment of insecurity, the new breath of Bitcoin between yesterday and today helps to hold back a sharper drop in altcoins, which usually react badly when the digital currency goes through turmoil.

Most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap operate in positive territory this morning, most notably Cosmos (ATOM), which is up 8.9% on the day amid increased adoption of its blockchain connection technology.

The FTX Token (FTT), which occupies the 30th position in the ranking and is considered one of the most promising of the year, has advanced 9.5% and already adds up to 15.5% in a week marked by the launch of a new US investment arm. $2 billion from the FTX exchange.

On the other hand, some crypto-assets recorded a sharp drop with profit taking after appreciation in recent days. This is the case with Cardano (ADA), which fell 3.3% and returned to trading at US$ 1.36 after rising earlier this week.

Stacks (STX) is undergoing the same movement and yields 9.3%, a result that is not worse than that of Pocket Network (POKT), a cloud computing platform that wants to rival Amazon. Its POKT token is down 12.4% today.

The plus point is that only one digital asset drops double digits today. In view of this and combined with the good performance of one-off projects, the capitalization of cryptocurrencies remains above US$ 2 trillion.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,117.00 +1.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,151.98 +2% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 471.11 +2.2% Cardano (ADA) $1.36 -3.3% Solana (SOL) US$ 137.03 +1.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours FTX Token (FTT) US$ 48.23 +9.5% Cosmos (ATOM) $39.48 +8.9% Osmosis (OSMO) $4.31 +6.9% Hedera (HBAR) US$ 0.273099 +6.2% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.540952 +5.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Pocket Network (POKT) $1.86 -12.4% Stacks (STX) $2.08 -9.3% Near (NEAR) US$ 16.71 -2.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.36 -3.3% Ethereum Classic (ETC) US$ 31.12 -3%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 42.05 -2.66% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 54.60 -3.87% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 51.24 -0.98% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.40 -1.77% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.47 -3.85%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (20):

Table of Contents $15M Hack Affected 400 Users, Claims Exchange Crypto.com

Google prepares new cryptocurrency arm, says Bloomberg

Investment firm wants to raise $3.5 billion to invest in crypto companies Related

$15M Hack Affected 400 Users, Claims Exchange Crypto.com Crypto.com cryptocurrency exchange CEO Kris Marszalek confirmed yesterday to Bloomberg TV that 400 accounts were hacked earlier this week in a hacking attack that allegedly penetrated several layers of the company's security. According to the executive, on the same day, "all affected accounts were refunded so that there was no loss of customer funds". On Monday, Crypto.com suspended withdrawals on its platform after reports of "unauthorized activity". Later, users were forced to log back into their accounts and reset 2-step authentication. According to data collected by security firm Peck Shield, 4,600 ETH, valued at approximately $15 million, were stolen in the attack and laundered through the Tornado Cash platform, which scrambles transactions to hide the origin of the money. Google prepares new cryptocurrency arm, says Bloomberg Google is forming a group dedicated to blockchain and related technologies, Bloomberg said in a report published yesterday. Executive Shivakumar Venkataraman is said to have been promoted to run a division responsible for "blockchain and other next-generation distributed computing and data storage technologies". The new initiative would be developed within the framework of Google Labs, the business division in which the company houses its various experimental projects, including virtual and augmented reality. According to Bloomberg, Google's new blockchain unit is relatively small compared to other areas. In June, Google released cryptocurrency ads in apps and in search results. Additionally, the company's head of payments and commerce recently said that he pays "a lot of attention to cryptocurrencies." Investment firm wants to raise $3.5 billion to invest in crypto companies Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), famous for investing heavily in the cryptocurrency industry, is looking to raise an additional $4.5 billion for new funds, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Of those, $3.5 billion would be earmarked for cryptocurrencies. The figure would exceed the $2.2 billion raised in June for Crypto Fund III, at the time the largest in the industry, would be larger than a Paradigm fund valued at $2.5 billion. According to the FT, the new product plans to allocate $1 billion to digital asset startups.

