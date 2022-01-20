Daily Horoscope: Forecasts for January 20, 2022 | Forecast and Stars

Marcelo Dalla Mandalas are a representation of the astrological chart.

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISH

ARIES

In the morning the Moon aligns with Mars, it is easier to cultivate spontaneity, confidence and agility to move forward. However, it is important to be open to revisions, to do everything calmly and carefully, to exercise clarity in communication and exchanges. The Moon follows in Virgo, prioritizing health: body, mind and emotion must work in harmony. Try to cultivate this harmony, promoting adaptations and organizations in your routine. Good tidiness at home or at work is also welcome.

BULL

It is time to bring solutions, cultivate creativity and work on what you want to build. Good period for general organizations: the Moon follows in practical Virgo, while Venus aligns with Uranus. Pleasure comes along with the taste of novelties, it is worth learning something new, introducing new techniques at work. Also take the opportunity to clarify matters, forward pending issues and make good contacts in the name of productivity. The climate is one of more commitment, dedication and commitment.

TWINS

Stay open to clear up confusing issues, check information, improve projects. You can escalate matters, negotiations and financial transactions, promote your work and advance in your studies. You can also improve your service or product, promote improvements and revisions in your life and routine. But communication, transfers and exchanges call for more calm and attention. Take advantage of the period to separate what should be kept from what no longer matches your growth.

CANCER

A number of improvements remain on the agenda. Take the opportunity to research, ask questions or delve into any subject. With calm, whim, commitment and attention to detail you can address what was stuck. The Moon enters Virgo in the morning, be careful not to overdo it with criticism. Invest in improvement and good service delivery. Also invest in harmony in your relationships. A conciliatory word and a gesture of affection can open doors and attract opportunities.

LION

His way of relating and working in collaboration is highlighted. Try to adapt to situations with flexibility, prosperity comes as you become more involved with the financial lives of friends, partners and partners. With the Moon in Virgo, you have a good period to promote tidying, cleaning, investing in hygiene and health care. Also good time to improve techniques at work. It becomes easier to cultivate methods so as not to get lost among so many possibilities.

VIRGIN

Businesses and exchanges continue to demand more time, research and attention. Economic, practical and intellectual subjects may be used, as long as it is open to revision and clarification. Good thing the Moon enters your sign, everything that is not happy can be corrected. New strategies at work are also welcome. Invest in simplicity, hygiene, food care and attention to detail. The day is also favorable for organization and cleaning.

LB

The climate should be more free, everything that tastes new is favored with the Sun in Aquarius. But at the end of the afternoon the Moon challenges Jupiter, be careful not to exaggerate in spending and inordinate pleasures. Excesses and exaggerations should be avoided. You can escape the routine, do different things, but without giving up responsibility, of course. Also take the opportunity to cultivate cordiality, kindness and harmony. It is important to dialogue with diplomacy to clarify any doubts or confusing situations.

SCORPION

You can exchange ideas, invest in contacts, publicity and outreach. But Mercury remains retrograde: communications and exchanges require more care and attention. Meanwhile, the Moon enters Virgo: take the opportunity to cultivate more discretion and discernment, take care of your health, invest in movement and physical activities. However, avoid exaggerating criticism, perfectionism and demands. Kindness, diplomacy and cordiality are the qualities that stand out.

SAGITTARIUS

Count on more determination and motivation with Mars in your sign. But it is good to avoid haste and impulsive decisions. Understanding and communication call for more care for revisions and corrections. With the Moon in Virgo, also take advantage of changes, cleaning, cleaning and general health care. Invest in simplicity, economy and practical solutions. Start with small attitudes, cultivating good feelings. The Moon confronts Jupiter: watch your pocket so you don’t overspend.

CAPRICORN

Important understandings are on the agenda for many issues to be addressed. With calm you can research better, get broader and deeper insights. The Moon enters Virgo: objectivity is highlighted. Don’t give room for criticism and complaints, invest in your physical, mental and emotional health. Try to establish priorities, the day can yield more. Also invest in the whim, in the attention to detail, in the improvement of your service or product.

AQUARIUM

Venus aligns with Uranus and the Sun follows in your sign, you can follow each day more radiant and seductive. Good period to expand your contacts and attract more opportunities, take advantage of it. Set goals and priorities, be determined to move forward. However, it is important to gain time for negotiations, communication and information exchange in general. Everything calls for more attention and revisions. It is important to work together, form a network and really bring about changes in society.

FISH

Try to expand your horizons in some way. A good book, a new subject, a trip, a philosophical chat can bring more inspiration. With the inner world activated, cultural and artistic life becomes even more enriching. Mercury remains retrograde, keep an eye out for exchanges to avoid misunderstandings. Many pending issues can be forwarded and resolved with good conversations. But be careful not to exaggerate expenses and excessive pleasures. Moon and Jupiter ask for restraint.