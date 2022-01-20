Damares is quoted by Bolsonaro to run for Senate and provokes Serra

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, reacted to the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that he intends to launch her as a candidate for the Senate in São Paulo and took the opportunity to poke her political opponents in Amapá, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), and in São Paulo, Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP).

On his Twitter profile, Damares made use of a meme about his possible candidacy in São Paulo, in which he shows Alcolumbre “relieved” for not having to compete for a spot with her, at the same time that Serra appears “concerned” – Serra took leave of office as a senator in August of last year to treat Parkinson’s. The congressman has not yet confirmed whether he will run for re-election.

In another post, the minister, who has already denied that she has political pretensions in Congress, showed that she is really interested in Amapá, because she “loves the little Indians” in the state. In interviews with local media, Davi has already expressed interest in running again for the Senate.

“But I confess that I love Amapá. I love my little Indians from Amapá!”, he wrote.

Bolsonaro wants Damares fighting for SP

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has his eye on São Paulo and wants two of his closest allies, Damares Alves and Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas, to compete for positions in the state: the first as a senator and the second for the post of president. governor.

“I can put forward a possible senator from São Paulo. Minister Damares”, he said, but stressed: “No, the gavel is not beaten, I talked to Damares and she still hasn’t decided”.

According to the president, Tarcísio Freitas, who appears as a pre-candidate for the state government, “liked” the possibility of having his colleague in the state dispute.

Last Monday (17), Damares Alves participated in a live alongside the evangelical pastor and former federal deputy Fábio Sousa, and said that, initially, the idea of ​​​​his candidacy was a joke, but now she is “enjoying this idea”.