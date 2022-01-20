Dawn has DR, wedding invitation and vows conversation

The dawn of this Thursday (20) at the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was marked by many conversations between the participants of the reality. Among them, a DR between Maria and Natália, a wedding invitation from Tiago Abravanel to some confinement colleagues and many debates about the votes of the first wall of the edition, which will be formed next Sunday (23).

Maria says that Natalia is very “reactive”

After Natália vented about the first resistance test of the “BBB 22”, Maria took the opportunity to give her sister some advice and share some of her impressions about the model.

“We have a very similar way of being. You are very reactive and end up interrupting people, but sometimes you just need to listen”, said the actress of “Amor de Mãe”, who had been bothered by the way Natália was cutting the speech of the other participants during a chat.

Maria also took the opportunity to advise Natalia on how to deal with Vyni, after the model criticized the participant’s performance during the resistance test that earned immunity to a pair of the popcorn group.

“Then you want to take care of Vini. It’s not your job, you’re not his mother. If he makes a mistake, let him make a mistake.”

At the end of the conversation, the sisters exchanged a hug.

Tiago Abravanel’s wedding invitation

During a relaxed conversation at the Grunge Room with Laís Caldas, Vyni, Rodrigo Mussi, Eslovênia and Bárbara Heck, Tiago Abravanel commented on his wedding and invited some of the participants to the ceremony, despite her husband’s advice about the limit of the guest list.

I mean you guys fuck my life! I’m getting married in October and then you’ll have to go and my husband said: ‘Don’t make friends because you won’t be able to stand the wedding list’, but there’s no way, revealed Tiago Abravanel.

The brothers were excited and the presenter said that the wedding is already being organized, but that he still doesn’t know when it will happen. “When it happens, I’m going to want everyone. It’s going to be in São Paulo,” stated Abravanel.

“My husband told me: ‘I already know you’re going to invite everyone…’ And on the second day of Big Brother I’m here…”, he completed laughing with his colleagues.

BBB 22: Tiago Abravanel says he will marry Fernando Poli in October Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Conversation about votes and division between Popcorn and Cabins

After Douglas Silva heard that Slovenia would not vote for the anonymous team in this first week of confinement, the actor questioned his sister.

The marketing student stated that she would like Brazil to have the chance to meet them, since the Camarote would already be known by everyone, according to her. Douglas, then, Douglas retorted saying that the public only knows a part of their history.

“Do you think the public knows the story of my life, of my mother? They don’t! “The public doesn’t know our life story. You don’t really know.”

Maria and Paulo André were also present in the conversation and agreed with Douglas Silva’s statement. Afterwards, Eslô agreed with the brothers, but confirmed that this strategy will follow, at least, during the first week. Shortly afterwards, the marketing student confessed again that her vote option is the singer Naiara Azevedo.

Douglas questions Slovenia’s votes in stateroom Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Barbara also says she won’t vote for Popcorn

Bárbara Heck, member of the winning duo of the resistance test that was worth immunity, also stated that she will not vote for any member of the Pipoca group during the first week of confinement.

In conversation with Rodrigo Mussi, the model said that it would even be easier to vote for a member of the Pipoca group, due to their proximity, but that she would not do that yet.

“Honestly, this week it would be easier, by proximity, to vote for someone from Pipoca. But I’m not going to do that. I put myself in other people’s shoes. Everyone deserves another chance. I’m not going to vote for someone from Pipoca at all.” , said Heck.

The sister also commented on the difficulty of voting for someone from the Camarote.

“But if you think about it, Paulinho, Tiago, speechless. I think that from Camarote, the one I talk less about and that I could vote for is Douglas. But I think he’s really cool too. It’s hard to vote for someone.”

BBB 22: Bárbara Heck talks to Rodrigo Mussi about allies Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Slovenia says Lucas is ‘unknown’ for her

In a conversation with Lucas during the dawn, Slovenia said that it is already possible to analyze the positioning of some confinement companions. However, for her, Lucas is still a question mark.

“‘You for me are an unknown, I can’t understand your position”.

The medical student defended himself by saying that this perception may be a consequence of his “more observant” style of play. Cornered, Lucas said that his style of play will be by affinity, while the model said that in this first week he will not vote for the Pipoca team.