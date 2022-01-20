DefesaNet – Strategic Notes BR – Strategic Notes BR

“If you don’t have a Long Term Plan, you will be on Someone’s Long Term Plan”

1 – The world is alarmed by the possibility that the United States – Russia – NATO tripartite crisis will escalate into an armed conflict in Europe with unpredictable consequences in the coming days or weeks. Months ago, Putin ordered thousands of troops to be deployed on the neighboring country’s borders.

Ukraine may not be ready to face a war with Russia with both conventional and nuclear strategic weapons, yet it has the third largest army in Europe, knows the tactics and techniques of the Russian military and has cards up its sleeve, which could surprise the Russia militarily and inflict heavy losses. The bloodbath that will consequently reignite internal and border conflicts in Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, once frozen on the outskirts of Russian territory, could set eastern Europe and the Caucasus region on fire. Remember the recent internal upheaval in Kazakhstan.

The magnitude of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine can have unimaginable consequences that have not been felt on the European continent since 1945. A wrong calculation can destroy the Russian world, end the Putin era and start a fragmentation of the Russian Federation. A misjudgment by Russia or NATO could create a war with the Atlantic Alliance, as Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania feel particularly threatened.

2 – The war in Ukraine will be a European war with global consequences and actions. The Brazilian economy will be one of the first to feel it, as the export of meat to Ukraine and Russia, and the import of inputs for fertilizers will affect agribusiness. Even the aerospace industry will suffer from a lack of raw material, especially after the implementation of tougher and new trade sanctions.

3 – The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already demanded a clear position from Brazil. To be on NATO’s side in the defense of international law, supporting Ukrainian territorial sovereignty, or to ally with Putin’s Russia, as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba do. (See DefenseNet article) The choice can cost Brazil dearly. Sweden, which has a particular interest in the Russian-Ukrainian issue, does not want to see Brazil approach Russia and this could affect the project to supply Gripen fighter jets. The plane is Swedish and the engine is American.

Germany could embargo the construction of the Tamandaré Frigates. The Germans were already quite worried about seeing the active Admiral of Fleet Flávio Rocha meeting with military authorities and the Russian government. (See DefenseNet article)

Military projects could be immediately embargoed, even the Brazilian defense industry would find it difficult to do business and export. Brazil would no longer be a reliable partner for the West. On the other hand, Russia would be ready to deploy regular and irregular troops and station them on Venezuelan territory. The Russian threat was clear. (See the article in the Spanish newspaper ABC)

4 – Reason for concern is the possibility of activating advanced anti-air defense systems, cyber and electronic warfare for Venezuela, which would put Brazil in a difficult situation from a military point of view, since until now it does not have modern military means stationed in the region.

The need for electronic warfare systems, communications and signals intelligence, and armored fighting vehicles are top priorities for the Army. If, in the coming days, President Bolsonaro declares support for Guyana on the Esequibo issue, Nicolás Maduro’s wrath will turn against Brazil. Unfortunately, we do not have the means or systems capable of operating in that region and deterring any threat.

It is not surprising to see the vile voice of the anti-country speaking of national sovereignty after asking for military intervention and sanctions against Venezuela, when Russia assumes the possibility of deepening the relations of military cooperation of our nations, las which YA EXISTEN. pic.twitter.com/jadqUSuxUg — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) January 13, 2022

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino in an incisive post on Twitter.

For years, Brazil has lived with the imbalance of military power in the region and with the concentration of weapons and the threat of the Venezuelan S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The Brazilian military has not been building the necessary capabilities to neutralize or destroy the threat of air defense systems that could interdict airspace and threaten the success of any Brazilian military operation in the state of Roraima or beyond.

Unfortunately, the Army has spent billions of dollars on a technological and ineffective Maginot Line on the western border against drug trafficking while the military priority has always been on the border with Venezuela. An opportunity to review the scope and scope of SISFRON.

5 – Brazil has the third largest Ukrainian colony in the world, with very deep affective ties with the motherland. Most of this population is in the state of Paraná. The political and economic weight of this population is a factor that may interfere in the Brazilian presidential elections and also demand a position from the current government. How would the Plateau respond to this?

6 – An intelligent foreign policy aimed at achieving strategic objectives and defending Brazil’s interests would know what to do. It would negotiate a position of neutrality in exchange for Russia’s commitment to withdraw military support to Venezuela and to destabilizing actions on Brazil’s borders. Any other scenario or path to be followed will harm Brazil’s industry, economy, national security and strategic interests, jeopardizing the country’s image as a reliable partner in the concert of Nations.

NATO intends to take over the world by extending itself further east of Europe. At the same time the transatlantic organization is projected to Latin America with Colombia as a people and the presence of an increasing result of military and naval means in our area of ​​influence, and then? pic.twitter.com/JfrcgScSEs — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) January 17, 2022

Related Matter

Article from the ABC newspaper with the General’s complaint Manuel Cristopher Figuera