Deputy proposes decree to stop increases in the electricity bill

A legislative project was filed in the Chamber of Deputies to stop the effects of a federal decree, which provides for the creation and management of the Water Scarcity Account by the CCEE (Chamber of Electric Energy Trading). This account will receive “resources to cover, in whole or in part, the additional costs arising from the situation of water scarcity”, destined for energy distribution companies.

The Executive’s decree originated in an MP (provisional measure) of December 2021, which authorizes loans to electricity distribution companies, “exclusively through a tariff charge”, which should increase consumers’ electricity bills. According to the MP, an extraordinary tariff flag will be applied to final consumers served by distribution agents by charging the electricity bill.

Alternative measures

The draft legislative decree, presented by deputy Léo Moraes (Podes-RO), argues that the higher costs arising from the need to generate energy through thermoelectric plants — due to the water crisis that left the level of hydroelectric reservoirs very low — cannot encumber the final consumer.

According to the deputy, “Brazilian society has been facing a serious economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, characterized by high inflation, falling average income and rising unemployment. Thus, the increase in electricity tariffs will certainly have a great impact in the life of the Brazilian, configuring one more weight to be borne by the families, in offense to the social rights foreseen in the Federal Constitution”.

The text of the project also states that “the MP that gave rise to the presidential decree, was not appreciated by the National Congress. That is, it is not known for sure if it will be transformed into law, and, even if it is, if it will be approved in its original wording. Thus, the validity of this decree may lead to undesirable legal uncertainty and cause injustice”.

An MP has the force of law and an initial term of validity of 60 days, which can be automatically extended for an equal period if the vote has not been completed in the House and Senate. If it is not appreciated within 45 days, counted from its publication, the MP will enter an emergency regime, blocking all other legislative deliberations of the house in which it is being processed.