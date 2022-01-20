Did you know that there are several ways to comply with the termination?

When the employment contract is terminated, either by the employer or the employee, there is a period called prior notice. In such cases, the employee may have to complete 30 days of work or be paid for that period.

So, there are a few ways to comply with the notice. And this is one of the issues that most yields lawsuits in the Labor Court.

Early warning

The write-off in the work card is only made when the period considered by the prior notice expires. During this period, the employee can work two hours less per day, or work normal hours and reduce the notice week by one.

Regardless of the form chosen, the remuneration must remain in full. This measure is a way to allow the worker to look for a new job. Therefore, the company is obliged to allow the reduction in the journey.

In addition, the company has to pay the severance pay, which are those at the end of the contract. In these cases, the proportional 13th salary is included, as well as overdue vacations and a 40% FGTS fine.

Another detail is that if the worker gets a new job during the notice period and fails to meet the deadline, if he has resigned, the days in which he will not work are discounted.

On the other hand, if the dismissal came from the company, the employee will be paid only for the days he worked. For those who have been with the company for one year, the notice period is 1 month. From 1 year onwards, 3 more days are included for each year worked. Still, if the dismissal was a request from the worker and in addition he prefers not to comply with the notice, this is also possible. But in this case, he doesn’t get paid for the period.

In the case of proportional notice, the worker pays for the days worked. Thus, the company can decide whether the 30 days will be working or indemnified. If it is proportional, then the worker needs to be compensated in any way for those days already fulfilled in the company.