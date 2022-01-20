Diego Gonçalves projects next season and defines the sale of the Botafogo SAF as historic: “More giant”

Botafogo

The striker believes that the good performance of last season can help in the beginning of this competition

Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF
Botafogo is in the last days of pre-season and is getting ready to debut in the Campeonato Carioca next Tuesday (25th), in a match against Good view, at the stadium Nilton Santos. the attacker Diego Goncalves valued this period of preparation of the Alvinegra team.

I’m very happy to be starting a pre-season with Botafogo, a great team. The expectation is of the best, to have a good Campeonato Carioca. It is to continue this strong pre-season and that we can have a good championship. Start strong to be able to celebrate in the end”, declared during an interviewBotafogo TV‘ this Wednesday (19).

Diego Goncalves believes in a better future with the arrival of the entrepreneur John Textor, who signed a contract for the purchase of 90% of SAF from the Rio team: “Historic moment for Botafogo, it is becoming even more giant. The expectation is huge, both of the comrades who are arriving now and can help us a lot. It’s rooting for a season of victories and conquests”, added.

THE player also highlighted the good moment of the last season and believes that it can serve as an incentive: “We finished the season well (2021) with a title and access (from Serie B), it’s going to continue. The expectation is very high, both ours and the fans want to see Botafogo always winning games. Let’s start Carioca with victories”, concluded.

