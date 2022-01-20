Directional (DIRR3) has 2021 “awesome”; solid numbers from Tenda (TEND3) and JHSF (JHSF3): the highlights of the previews

Yesterday’s session was one of recovery for the construction sector, in a week full of operational previews from several companies.

This Thursday (20th), attention to the repercussion of Direcional (DIRR3) numbers, which were considered very positive, in addition to Tenda (TEND3) and JHSF (JHSF3). The session is again one of gains for the sector, with DIRR3 up 3.23%, at R$ 11.52, at 11:20 am (Brasília time); JHSF shares rose 5.25% (R$ 5.21) at the same time, while TEND3 advanced 5.94%, at R$ 15.70.

Check out the reviews:

Directional (DIRR3): closing the year with a golden key

Direcional recorded a record total sales value (PSV) of R$3.14 billion in 2021, which represents an increase of 78%. In the fourth quarter, consolidated launches totaled R$693 million. Consolidated sales expanded by 27.7% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year.

For Credit Suisse, the company delivered an out-of-the-curve result within low-income with record sales for the sixth quarter in less than two years. Sales speed has not slowed down and Riva continues to run at “maximum speed”.

Analysts point out that the company managed to deliver cash generation of R$ 18 million in the fourth quarter, within a quarter in which it anticipated the acquisition of raw materials and started operations.

Launches for the year reached R$ 2.7 billion (60% Direcional and 40% Riva).

“In our conversations with customers, we have noticed a greater search for relative players within the sector and greater interest in relation to Direcional. Some investors have highlighted that the company is heading towards strengthening the ecosystem with truly innovative initiatives that may gain relevance over the coming quarters”, points out Credit.

Bradesco BBI also highlights that, once again, Direcional presented robust operating numbers in the quarter, “being another robust period closing an impressive year”, with the following highlights: i) pre-sales grew in the quarter, the highest record of its history, despite the slowdown observed in launches; and ii) the company showed an increase in the average price of units sold both for the Direcional and Riva segments, without harming its consolidated VSO (Sales on Offer), which remained stable in the quarter.

“That said, we expect the company to continue to present strong operating and financial numbers (gross margin of 35%)”, points out BBI, which has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the share for Direcional, with a target price of BRL 20.

Itaú BBA also highlights that launches decelerated compared to difficult third-quarter comparisons, while pre-sales reached another record. It is worth mentioning that the strong sales performance in the quarter was driven by the numbers of Riva’s projects. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Direcional, and a target price of R$ 20.90, compared to the quotation on Wednesday (19) of R$ 11.16.

Tent (TEND3): solid numbers in the quarter

Tenda, in turn, recorded R$ 836.2 million in general sales value (PSV) of launch in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6% in the annual comparison.

The company ended 2021 with a PSV of R$ 3.1 billion, an increase of 15% in the annual comparison. In the last three months of the year, 17 projects were launched, with a total of 5,656 units.

Bradesco BBI points out that, while it is true that Tenda’s operating numbers in the quarter are nominally weaker than in previous quarters, they seem relatively resilient when compared to the notable deterioration of the scenario for the low-income market – mainly in Group 2 of the Yellow Green House.

In this way, the bank considers the increase in the volume of launches positive, accompanied by a decent volume of sales. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Tenda, and a target price of R$ 28.00.

Credit pointed out that the company reported neutral and consensus-aligned data. Launches and sales continued healthy and Tenda went ahead with its price increase strategy in an attempt to minimize the pressure of rising costs on its margins.

Despite the higher prices, the company managed to keep its sales velocity relatively stable, which was the positive highlight of the quarter. However, while acknowledging that the valuation appears discounted on a relative basis, it maintains a cautious view regarding the recovery of margins and labor inflation in the short term. Therefore, it maintains neutral rating for now.

XP says Tenda delivered solid operating numbers, driven largely by robust launches of BRL 836 million in Q4 2021 (4Q21), totaling BRL 3.1 billion in 2021, up from BRL 2.7 billion in 2021. 2020

The brokerage does not see this as a trigger for the shares, although it follows with a positive view for the company, based on the attractive valuation, trading at 6 times the price-to-earnings expected for 2022.

JHSF (JHSF3): highlight for the shopping mall division

JHSF reported net sales of R$340.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 28.9% year-on-year, but down 10.1% on a quarterly basis. The Estates project was the highlight, reaching R$ 212.9 million in the last three months of the year, totaling R$ 588.2 million in 2021. In addition, the Estate project, representing 37% of total sales in 2021 and 63% of total sales in 4Q21;

Net sales grew 28.9% year-on-year, reaching R$340.2 million in the quarter, totaling R$1.6 billion in 2021 versus R$1.3 billion in 2020.

XP points out that net sales velocity reached a solid level, reflecting pent-up demand in the high-income segment and for JHSF products, despite concerns about the mortgage interest rate outlook.

In the malls segment, consolidated sales increased 39% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, helped by Shopping Cidade Jardim (up 61%) and Catarina Outlet (up 33%) due to the eased restrictions, leading to a strong same-store sales (SSS), reaching a 30% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. XP maintains a buy recommendation and a target price of R$9.70 per asset.

Itaú BBA commented that the shopping mall division was once again the main highlight, with a strong increase in total sales compared to 2019 – mainly in Shopping Cidade Jardim and Catarina Fashion Outlet, sustaining the good moment of the high-end and luxury segment. Sales in the residential division were practically stable in the quarter. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for JHSF, and a target price of R$8.20.

