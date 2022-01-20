Director of ‘No Olha Para Cima’ makes a joke about the meteor that fell in Minas – Gerais

Meteor fragment that fell in Minas Gerais on January 14 was announced at the value of R$ 15,900.00 (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) Adam McKay, director of the hit “No Olha Para Cima”, a Netflix movie that premiered in December last year, decided to play with the meteor fall in Minas Gerais last Saturday (15/1). The feature tells the story of two astronomers who discover a meteorite that will collide with Earth and exterminate all the occupants of the planet.

“Brazil, I’m going to have to make another movie”, the North American director published on social media, in Portuguese, when he learned of the existence of the meteor that scared and piqued the curiosity of residents of Alto Paranaba and Tringulo Mineiro.

The meteor had great repercussions on social media after the announcement “Meteor that fell in Minas Gerais on January 14, 2022 washed to leave today” was published on OLX. The amount requested: R$ 15,900.00.

In addition to joking about the situation, McKay was interested in acquiring the meteorite. Upon finding the item’s ad on the networks, the filmmaker shot: “Have you sold it yet?”.

In addition, the official Netflix account, the platform where the film is available, interacted with the publication commenting “I already know who would be perfect in the cast”.

I already know who would be perfect in the cast. %u2014 netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) January 20, 2022

