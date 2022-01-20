Discover ways to increase the Nubank card limit and see how to do it

Nubank has become very popular as a financial company for providing users with convenience and easy credit. In addition, it has partnerships and offers discounts at well-known stores and does not charge annual fees or maintenance fees from its customers.

Thus, one of the biggest advantages of Nubank is its credit card. So today you will see how to increase the limit of the Nubank card.

How to increase the Nubank card limit?

On some occasions we may not have enough limit on our Nubank credit card to make a purchase. However, fintech is very flexible and offers the possibility to change the card limit in the app or request an increase.

How to adjust credit card limit in app?

To adjust the credit card limit in the app is very simple. Tap on the Nubank app on your device, log in and, on the home screen, access the “Credit Card” option. Then search for “Adjust limit” and click. Then just set the limit value you want to have on your Nubank credit card

How to request an increase in the Nubank card limit?

If your credit card limit is already at the maximum, you need to request an increase from fintech. In the Nubank app, search for the option “Request new maximum limit” and you will be redirected to a new page. Now just fill in the fields, typing the limit you want and the reason for requesting the increase.

Your application will be analyzed by the institution, according to your financial history. If the new limit is approved, the requested amount will be available within a few minutes.

Extra tip: Invoice discounts for early payments

It is possible to reduce the monthly amount of the Nubank credit card bill if you anticipate the installments to release the limit. Just have the updated version of the application and search for purchases in installments on the invoice. Then, click on “Advance installments” and then on “Continue”. Choose how many installments you want to pay off in advance and the discount will be applied to the invoice.

