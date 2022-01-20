Dispute over the government of SP intensifies crisis between Weintraub and Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA – The dispute over the government of São Paulo intensified the crisis between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub. Bolsonaro chose the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, to be a candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Government allies attribute the latest clash to the electoral scenario and warn that the attacks could serve as ammunition for the president’s opponents.

Once a staunch supporter of Bolsonaro, Weintraub went on to criticize the government for its alliance with Centrão. Earlier this week, the former minister stated that the president knew in advance of an operation against his son Flávio Bolsonaro, in November 2018, after being elected. The statement provoked a reaction in the government’s surroundings, for whom Weintraub would be “hurt” by the preference for Tarcísio in São Paulo.

Back in the country after almost two years in the United States, he started his pre-campaign for the Government of São Paulo. In recent days, he has intensified his participation in lives, given interviews and set up a campaign itinerary across the state. This Wednesday, the 19th, for example, it will pass through the cities of Caraguatatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela and Ubatuba. At the same time, he began a series of criticisms of Bolsonaro.

Live on Monday, 17th, alongside former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Weintraub said that the conservative wing of the government was “replaced” by Centrão. The speech was endorsed by Araújo, who left office in March 2021 after pressure from parliamentarians.

The criticism of former assistants to Bolsonaro’s alliances began when Pastor Silas Malafaia, who also participated in the live, said that the current government ministers exponents of Centrão would not have made an effort to have the appointment of the former attorney general of União André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was approved in the Senate.

Weintraub linked the alliance with Centão to Bolsonaro’s strategy to escape an impeachment process. The impasse is added to a set of dissatisfactions from the ideological wing of Bolsonarism that supported the then candidate in 2018, including that of Olavo de Carvalho, mentor of the former minister. The situation led Bolsonaro to admit a division in the support base and a risk to the reelection project. On Monday, the 17th, the president asked his supporters to “stop fighting” to avoid a defeat at the polls.

Crack in Bolsonarism

For an ally of Bolsonaro in the Chamber, Weintraub is “hurt” because the president chose Tarcísio and not him. In the view of this parliamentarian, Weintraub should continue to attack the government to try to “take off” in the race for the Government of São Paulo.

In the view of deputy Coronel Tadeu (PSL-SP), Weintraub anticipated himself by launching himself as a candidate. “The one who dictates the orders is the president. He is the one who will support and he is the one who needs to be supported. And he decided that the candidate will be Minister Tarcísio”, said the parliamentarian. The pre-candidacy of the Minister of Infrastructure for Palácio dos Bandeirantes was launched by Bolsonaro last week, during a live broadcast on social media.

Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), in turn, said that Weintraub knew that Bolsonaro “would not be a dictator” and would have to dialogue with Congress. “If a minister enters the government, he stays there for more than a year, almost two, knowing that the president was like that… Either he didn’t know the president well or he changed his mind”, he criticized.

In recent weeks, in an attempt to keep the militancy together, the Chief Executive has been nodding to the conservative base with the return of attacks on the STF, the clash with the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) over childhood vaccination against covid -19 and participation in evangelical services.

“The right cannot come out at the start, in an election year, fighting like that. You have to have serenity. And everything happens in its own time. We have until June to define the candidates”, said Coronel Tadeu.

world Bank

According to the newspaper Valor Econômico, the dissatisfaction would be linked to a decision by Bolsonaro not to renew Weintraub’s appointment to the World Bank. “I don’t think that was it, no. Even because, look at that, he was probably the one who talked about non-renewal, so he could be a candidate. How does he become a candidate if he has to renew his contract after September?”, said deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

In October 2020, three months after leaving the country, Weintraub was appointed by Bolsonaro for a two-year buffer term on the Board of the Executive Board of the World Bank. “At a crucial moment in his life, when the STF was putting his freedom at risk, it was the president who thought of the solution and sent him to the US,” said Zambelli, referring to the former minister’s inclusion in the fake investigation. news, after he defended the arrest of members of the Court and called the magistrates “vagrants”.