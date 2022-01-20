Djokovic has a company looking for a remedy for covid

London, England) – World number 1 Novak Djokovic is the controlling shareholder of a Danish biotechnology company with the aim of developing a treatment for Covid-19 that does not involve vaccination. The information was published on Wednesday by the British newspaper The Guardian, but the tennis player has not commented so far.

According to undisclosed sources, the Serbian bought an 80% stake in QuantBioRes in 2020, the year the pandemic emerged. Ivan Loncarevic, the company’s chief executive, confirmed the investment to Reuters news agency. In an interview with the Financial Times, Loncarevic stressed that Djokovic cannot be labeled an ‘antivaccine’.

Djokovic tried to enter Melbourne for the Australian Open without vaccinations but with a medical exception granted by Tennis Australia. He was stopped at the airport, appealed in court, managed to train for a week, but finally had his visa again denied by the Minister of Immigration and made another appeal, this time to the Federal Court, in defeat. Alex Hawke claimed that his presence in Australia could encourage abandonment of vaccination.

QuantBioRes has about 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who emphasized that the company was working on a treatment, not a vaccine. The company’s website says it began developing a “deactivation mechanism” for Covid-19 in July 2020, a month after Djokovic acquired the majority stake.

The scientific path is to find a peptide that inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell. The first tests should take place from June 2022.