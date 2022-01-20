Dollar accelerates losses to R$5.40 as domestic fears ease By Reuters



© Reuters. Bundle of $5 Bills 3/26/2015 REUTERS/Gary Cameron



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian real fell sharply against the real on Thursday, extending losses recorded the day before amid relief in domestic political-fiscal fears, and accompanying a slowdown in the rally in US sovereign bond yields.

At 10:45 (GMT), the spot dollar retreated 1.03%, to 5.4108 reais on sale, after falling 1.21% at the lowest of the day, to 5.4013 reais.

On B3 (SA:), at 10:45 (Brasília time), the first maturity contract was down 0.59%, at 5.4225 reais.

This morning’s losses come after the US currency closed the last session down 1.68%, at 5.4673 reais on sale, the lowest closing since November 12 of last year (5.4569 reais) and the biggest daily percentage drop since December 30 (-2.11%).

Part of the markets attributed the wave of sales of dollars in the domestic market to speeches by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Leader in polls for voting intentions for the October presidential election, Lula made waves the day before to parties more to the right, saying that he would have no problem forming a ticket with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin.

In addition, there was some relief in fiscal fears, after news about the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, reduced the prospects of salary increases for public servants, who have been mobilized in recent weeks.

As for Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, the downward adjustments in the dollar and upwards in the stock market – with the increase of more than 1% on Wednesday – are a reflection of a local market with “highly discounted” assets. .

“Not only that, as there is also a nominal and real interest rate that guarantees a significant ‘carry trade’ for foreign investors, regardless of the political scenario that is yet to be traced this year,” he said in a note.

“Carry trade” is a term that refers to strategies that seek profits with interest differentials. With the Selic rate currently at 9.25% per year, the Brazilian fixed income market has an interesting return.

But major economies such as the United States are already gearing up to raise borrowing costs this year, which could affect the attractiveness of emerging market assets.

Reflecting bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at least four times in 2022, yields on short-term Treasuries hit two-year highs earlier in the week.

The rate rally has run out of steam, however, with the 10-year Treasury yield down this session, leaving the against a basket of strong pairs down 0.1%.

US employment data showing greater-than-expected demand for unemployment benefits also contributed to the decline in the index.

Lucas Schroeder, COO of Câmbio Curitiba also pointed to a recent surge in commodity prices – with futures contracts going to highs since 2014 on Wednesday – as a factor in support for emerging market currencies.

In this session, , , and , pairs whose behavior the real tends to follow, recorded gains.