Dollar breaks technical support and hits 2-month low with attention to Brasilia and abroad By Reuters

by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian real recorded its biggest drop since late December, broke key technical support and closed at the lowest level in two months, with the real leading gains among the main global currencies amid a rally in commodities, downward correction of the dollar in the world and some relief in domestic political-fiscal fears.

The spot dollar fell 1.68%, at 5.4673 reais on sale. It is the lowest level for a closure since November 12 of last year (5.4569 reais) and the highest daily percentage drop since last December 30 (-2.11%).

With the significant devaluation, the dollar closed below its 100-day linear moving average (5.5114 reais), which is usually seen as an omen for more falls ahead.

The dollar fell throughout the trading session, ranging from 5.5537 reais (-0.13%) to 5.4582 reais (-1.85%).

On a day of strong exchange rate decompression, projected interest rates on futures contracts traded on the Brazilian stock exchange plummeted, with longer maturities falling by about 20 basis points, which brought down the slope of the curve – seen as a measure of risk perception.

The chief economist at Necton Investimentos, André Perfeito, drew attention to two catalysts for both movements: speeches by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about alliances and fiscal and the fall in US Treasury bond rates — in the wake of the idea of that the US central bank may raise interest rates less than projected.

“I won’t have any problem if I have to slate with Alckmin to win the elections and to govern this country,” Lula said in an interview with Brasil 247, referring to former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, who would be a candidate for vice-president in slate with PT. Lula also spoke about putting differences aside and looking at convergences.

“This (Lula’s speech) was seen, once again, as a sign of fiscal responsibility on the part of an eventual PT administration”, said Perfect, who, however, gave more weight to market pricing to the external perception of the pace of monetary tightening in the US — a topic that has dominated debates in the global financial community since the beginning of the year.

“Lula’s speech is important less for what it actually is, but rather for the interpretation that is being given… The market is slowly incorporating the prospect of former President Lula winning, but it is necessary to say that to pass a lot of water under this bridge”, added the Necton economist.

In any case, the market proved to be more of a seller of the dollar this Wednesday, also due to the global adjustment of the currency downwards – it fell by 0.2% – and the rally in raw material prices, which, leveraged by the peaks of more than seven years.

Analysts have been commenting for a few days that the forces in favor of a downward correction of the dollar in Brazil would be gaining ground, as the real moved further away from equilibrium levels after the depreciation at the beginning of the year.

The truce in the worsening of perspectives also helps to take pressure off, especially with interest rates in Brazil – which guide the returns of real contracts traded by foreigners – expected to exceed 10% per year.

A Bank of America (NYSE:) survey with fund managers showed that more of these agents began to see the exchange rate at the end of 2022 between 5.41 reais and 5.70 reais, a range in which the currency has been operating since last October –now they’re at about 55%, up from 40% in December. Meanwhile, more professionals see prime rates between 11% and 11.75%, up from the current 9.25%.