Dollar drops more than 1%, to R$ 5.466, after 2 highs in a row; Stock market goes up

The dollar closed Wednesday (19) in a sharp drop of 1.7%, quoted at R$ 5.466 on sale, after amending two consecutive highs. It is the lowest value reached in more than two months, since November 12, 2021, when the American currency ended the day at R$ 5.457.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.26% in the session, reaching 108,013.47 points – the highest level in more than a month, since December 16 (108,326.33 points).

Today’s performance extends the losses in the year of the dollar, which now accumulates a fall of 1.97% in the first days of 2022.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

generalized fall

The devaluation of the dollar in the session was global, and comes after, the day before, the currency was boosted by the rise in yields on US sovereign bonds. This move reflected growing investor bets that inflation will force the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) to raise interest rates – now close to zero – as early as March.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

But strategists at Citi said in a report that they see a “global environment that is not fully accommodated” with the recent rise in US yields, with markets “calibrating down an originally very significant long dollar position”.

Tax risk on the radar

Despite the fall in the dollar, investors remained attentive to the domestic environment – ​​with emphasis on the claims of public servants, who yesterday promoted work stoppages and demonstrations in Brasilia as a way to pressure the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to release salary readjustments of up to 28%.

But, according to analysts at Genial Investimentos, “there are no resources in the Budget for granting a general increase in civil servants’ salaries without the spending ceiling being disrespected again”. Yesterday, in a morning note, XP specialists had already said that the scenario “is the most important fiscal risk in the short term” for Brazil, which worries the financial market.

This one [pressão de servidores por reajustes] it is the first important test of the government’s willingness to maintain the fiscal consolidation process in 2022, which will be key to regaining the credibility of the fiscal regime.

Genial Investimentos analysts, in a note

(With Reuters)