Dollar sees biggest daily fall since late December, with political-fiscal fears easing | Economy

The dollar closed down 1.70%, quoted at R$5.4654, this Wednesday (19), the biggest drop since the end of December, with the real leading the gains among the main global currencies amid a rally in commodities, a downward correction of the dollar in the world and some relief in domestic political-fiscal fears.

It is the lowest level for a closure since November 12 of last year (R$ 5.4569) and the highest daily percentage drop since last December 30 (-2.11%).

As a result, the US currency started to accumulate a fall of 1.96% in the partial of the month and the year. See more quotes.

Investors remained attentive to domestic concerns, according to Reuters, with emphasis on claims by public servants, who took part in demonstrations in Brasilia on Tuesday to demand salary increases.

“There are no resources in the Budget for granting a general increase in civil servants’ salaries without the spending ceiling being breached again,” analysts at Genial Investimentos said in a note.

“This is the first important test of the government’s willingness to maintain the fiscal consolidation process in 2022, which will be key to regaining the credibility of the fiscal regime.”

Last year, investors’ confidence in the health of public accounts was shaken by the enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changed the spending cap rule to allow for more government spending.

In this session, the Central Bank auctioned up to 17 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of March 2, 2022.