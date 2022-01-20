‘don’t leave me alone’ · Jornal Midiamax

Alessandra Duarte, 33, from Mato Grosso do Sul, has seen her life turn to hell since country singer Gusttavo Lima released the song “Bloqueado” at the end of November 2021. In the lyrics, the phone number mentioned in the excerpt next is her, who was born and lives in Fátima do Sul, in the interior of the state. According to the same, the number is part of the letter without any authorization.

“I missed you / Those that the heart burns / 9***-5003 / Look at me relapse again”, says the part of the song that has caused a lot of problems for Fátima-Sulense. “Since when he released this song on YouTube, they don’t leave me alone. It’s dawn, anytime, they start calling, talking about Gusttavo Lima, they’re already cursing me because I filed the lawsuit”, she said to the Mediamax newspaper.

On the platform, the video already has more than 35 million views. Faced with the situation, Alessandra sought out the singer’s production. “I called Gusttavo’s production and they told me to change my number. I’m not going to get in trouble because of them. Making fame with my number and I’m at the loss? I’ve had this number for a long time”, says the woman who pays service to the City Hall.

“There are more than two thousand messages a day arriving on my cell phone. I have to leave it on silent because otherwise I have no peace. Someone calls, I answer and starts singing Gusttavo Lima’s song, you know? It’s a very annoying situation” , she says.

Alessandra filed the lawsuit last week, but has been tormented for nearly two months after the single’s release. She seeks compensation for moral damages, the amount of which has not yet been defined. To the Mediamax newspaper, the woman said she was even exposed by a famous singer, who released a video on Instagram with photos of her.

Married for 12 years, the Mato Grosso do Sul native also claims to be being harassed over the phone, as men even asked for nudes in absurd messages. “It’s all Brazil in charge. I keep blocking it, it’s a lack of respect”.

“They [produção de Gusttavo] They told me to look for my rights. At first, when I called, they said that they should have called to find out if the number existed, then I went back to them again and they told me ‘search for your rights or change your phone number’, I said ‘do you think it’s so? Am I going to go into damage while he’s making thousands of money off this song?’ No. Never!”, concludes the woman, who is waiting for the measures of Justice.

not the only one

This is already, at least, the second lawsuit brought against the singer for the same reason: the disclosure of the phone without authorization. In early January, it broke out in the national press the information that another lawsuit has been running since December seeking compensation of R$ 105 thousand.

In this case, the artist’s legal counsel, through the lawyer Cláudio Bessas, informed that he is not aware of the process and that he will wait for the summons to manifest the imbroglio. Until then, Gusttavo Lima did not manifest himself so much for this case, as for Alessandra’s. Meanwhile, the south-mato-grossense is gathering all the necessary evidence. “I have several, there are many”.

The music was composed by composers Manoel Messias Andrade de Souza, Rodrigo Reys and Renno Saraiva Macedo e Silva, who are also expected to respond in court. Check out the full letter:

BLOCKED

(Renno Poeta / Rodrigo Reys / Kinho Boss)

I’m here drinking

In a little bar on the corner, beer and drips

After a full day of work

It’s late afternoon,

I missed it…

I missed it…

I know I can’t call

For those who already forgot me

Heart promised never to relapse

Only now lost

You have no dignity

I missed it…

The ones that the heart burns…

9***-5003

Look at me relapse again

I remembered that I’m blocked

It’s a lot of anger mixed with sadness

Look at me crying and beating the table

I remembered that I’m blocked

It’s a lot of anger mixed with sadness

Look at me crying and beating the table

Pour, pour beer

I know I can’t call

For those who already forgot me

Heart promised never to relapse

Only now lost

You have no dignity

I missed it…

The ones that the heart burns…

9***-5003

Look at me relapse again

I remembered that I’m blocked

It’s a lot of anger mixed with sadness

Look at me crying and beating the table

I remembered that I’m blocked

It’s a lot of anger mixed with sadness

Look at me crying and beating the table

I remembered that I’m blocked

It’s a lot of anger mixed with sadness

Look at me crying and beating the table

Spill, pour beer.

*(The report by MediaMORE partially hidden the phone number with asterisks so as not to perpetuate the exposure of the contact from the south of Mato Grosso)