Don’t Look Up | Adam McKay freaks out with mining meteorite

Adam McKay, the director of Don’t Look Up, loved the story of the man from the Triângulo Mineiro who found a piece of meteoroid in his backyard and washed it with detergent before putting the rock up for sale online.

“Brazil, I’ll have to make another movie“, he joked (in Portuguese!) in one of his tweets, as well as asking his followers if the meteorite had already been purchased after all.

The legitimacy of the rock found by the man from Minas Gerais has not been verified, but the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (Bramon) told the newspaper O Tempo that it is possible that several pieces of the meteor that fell on the state last Friday (14 ) are found in the region between Perdizes and Arraxá.

In Don’t Look Up, McKay satirized the story of a much larger meteor heading for Earth, and showed how two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) try to warn the world about their discovery, only to be ignored by the authorities.

Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and more are in the list. The production is available on Netflix.

