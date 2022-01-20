Doria promises to vaccinate children with CoronaVac ’15 minutes after approval’; Anvisa’s decision should come out this Thursday | São Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Wednesday (19) that the state will start vaccinating children aged 3 to 11 against Covid-19 with CoronaVac minutes after receiving authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency. (Anvisa).

The decision on the release or veto of the emergency use of the immunizer in this public should be announced this Thursday (19) by the Agency.

“São Paulo, having the approval of the Butantan vaccine by Anvisa tomorrow, and we fully respect the decision that is issued by Anvisa, but if it is positive, we will start immediately, 15 minutes after Anvisa’s approval, we will start the vaccination here in São Paulo,” Doria said at a press conference in the early afternoon.

The coordinator of the State Immunization Program, Regiane de Paula, said that the state has ready logistics to provide immediate delivery of doses to all municipalities.

Since the end of last year, Anvisa has been analyzing the second request for authorization to use CoronaVac for children and adolescents, made by the Institute. The first had been denied in August for lack of documentation.

The Butantan Institute has 15 million doses of vaccine ready, available, refrigerated to start immunization.

Of this amount, 12 million were set aside by the state government for application to children once the authorization was granted.

According to the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, the vaccination schedule for children is the same as that recommended for adults: two doses given at an interval of 28 days.

Dimas Covas also said that the Institute has not received any request from the Ministry of Health to supply the vaccine again, although several offers have been made since last year to the Ministry.

“We can help the state of SP, and other states that wish to do so. So far we do not have any agreement to supply the Ministry of Health, but, obviously, we are open to this possibility.”

CoronaVac, a vaccine from Butantan and Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, is already used in children aged three to 11 years in different countries around the world.

China, Hong Kong, Chile, Ecuador, Indonesia and Cambodia authorized its use after recent studies showed the effectiveness and safety in immunizing children and adolescents against Covid-19.

Last week, Anvisa met with the Butantan Institute, Chilean researchers, technicians from the Sinovac China laboratory and representatives of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco).

According to the agency, data from research and studies carried out by the government of Chile during the application of the CoronaVac vaccine in children and adolescents in that country were presented and analyzed.

