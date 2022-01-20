Douglas imitates Silvio Santos in the pool with Tiago Abravanel

Tiago Abravanel revealed today that he is amazed at the lack of questions about his grandfather, Silvio Santos, during his participation in “BBB 22”. A few hours after the statement, the member of the box was surprised by an imitation of the presenter.

“I thought the first thing that would happen to me is people would want to know about my grandfather. And no one has asked me until now. It’s almost inevitable that people will want to know, because he’s a really big guy, maybe the most famous guy. from Brazil”, he said to Rodrigo.

“I arrived here and everyone welcomed me with the greatest affection. I was welcomed for who I am”, he celebrated. He later reminisced about his performance in the musical about Tim Maia and mentioned his grandfather again.

“I knocked on his, grandpa’s door, to ask: ‘Hey, can I do [o personagem]?”. Quickly, Douglas imitated Silvio Santos’ well-known catchphrase: “Come here, come here, ma oe”, said the actor, laughing. Abravanel smiled and replied, “It wasn’t that simple.”

